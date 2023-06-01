DNB Strengthens its Network Security Posture and Productivity With Ericsson Security Manager Solution

Kuala Lumpur, May 22, 2023 – The security of the Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) network, which is being rolled out by Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has been further strengthened with the deployment of Ericsson Security Manager (ESM).

ESM is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform solution designed to help operators protect their networks and data from security threats, addressing the needs of 5G security operations by providing security visibility and automating security processes. The continually changing threat landscape and dynamic networks require automated security orchestration with network asset discovery, security posture, and threat management seamlessly integrated with the 5G network.

The backbone for Malaysia's critical infrastructure and digital transformation is the 5G network; therefore, it is essential to remain diligent of the ever-changing threat landscape and minimize the risks associated with security, resilience, and privacy.

DNB is the first deployment of the ESM solution in Malaysia, making it a forerunner in security by proactively securing the network integrity with the ESM, which plays a critical role in increasing the security automation of the 5G RAN and Core network.

ESM will increase productivity in security operations by providing automated security management with security orchestration, posture management, threat management and certificate management. This provides DNB with security visibility and control, including security compliance monitoring.

Alex Ooi, CISO at DNB said, "Building a secure 5G network requires a holistic approach through security standardization, development, deployment, and operations. With ESM automating the security processes and compliance, users of the 5G network will have the assurance that cyber threats are being efficiently monitored and managed, allowing them to leverage the benefits of 5G."

Keijo Mononen, Head of Security Solutions, Business Area Technologies and New Businesses at Ericsson, said: "As the dependency on digitalized services grows, cybersecurity is a critical success factor. ESM allows DNB to gain full visibility and control of the security in 5G. We are excited to see the ESM entrusted in DNB's 5G network strengthening their network security posture."

David Hägerbro, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh said, "The 5G platform is a truly resilient system, with security and privacy built-in by design from the start. At Ericsson, we develop our portfolio to support security across the end-to-end telecom network. Ericsson Security Manager provides security automation and enhanced security visibility for telecom environments. Thus, the DNB network will serve as a secure, resilient, and privacy-preserving network platform to fulfil the requirements of even the most mission and business critical use cases."