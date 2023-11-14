DirectDefense Launches ThreatAdvisor 3.0 to Streamline Security Operations With SOAR Technology

PRESS RELEASE

DENVER – Nov. 14, 2023 – DirectDefense, a leading information security services company, today announced the launch of ThreatAdvisor 3.0, its proprietary security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) platform. Designed to improve the speed, efficiency, and accuracy of DirectDefense’s Security Operations Center (SOC), ThreatAdvisor 3.0 offers continuous security monitoring and management, automates manual processes, and includes an extensive knowledge base for compliance, security events and mitigation techniques. Together with DirectDefense’s white glove approach, ThreatAdvisor is customized for each client based on its unique needs.

“The volume and velocity of security threats and events are constantly increasing; we needed a platform that would be able to grow with the company and offer a more customer-centric view for our services,” said Jim Broome, President and CTO of DirectDefense. “ThreatAdvisor simplifies management, streamlines operations, and improves analyst productivity, so our SOC can be faster, more accurate and more efficient in detecting and responding to threats. This new update is a continuation of our efforts to deliver white glove service to our customers, ensuring that their security needs are not just met, but exceeded at every step of the way."

Built from the ground up for scalability, ThreatAdvisor 3.0 easily integrates with other solutions to provide a single interface for threat management with more data and better context. It collects and processes vulnerability and asset data from several sources and compiles them into a holistic view of an organization’s security posture. It supports penetration testing, operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS) assessments, vulnerability management, managed detection and response (MDR), compliance assessments and enterprise risk management.

Built-in delivery workflows and playbooks based on an extensive knowledge base ensure a repeatable high standard of service for DirectDefense customers, while offering flexibility to allow customization for specific customer needs. ThreatAdvisor 3.0 is used by the internal DirectDefense SOC analyst team and offers a customer-facing dashboard to provide a view into remediation management and how selected strategies are affecting the overall tactical security of an organization.

Beyond existing framework compliance assessments, customers will now have access to compliance project planning to help them reach desired levels of compliance and asset management, as well as a compliance knowledge base of data collection procedures, notes and potential evidence to gather for each control in all supported regulation frameworks. Additionally, the newly launched Risk Register manages policy and risk exceptions with a multi-tiered system for tracking approvals. It categorizes and evaluates exception requests for risk exposure and mitigating factors and includes higher-level approval requirements as the overall risk exposure increases.

ThreatAdvisor’s latest enhancements are available now and included in all DirectDefense managed detection and response programs. More information on ThreatAdvisor can be found at: https://www.directdefense.com/services/managed-services/threatadvisor/.

About DirectDefense

DirectDefense provides enterprise risk assessments, penetration testing, ICS/SCADA security services, and 24/7 managed security services for companies of all sizes. Focused on building security resiliency, the firm offers comprehensive security testing services with specialization in application security, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and compliance assurance testing. Its team of highly talented consultants has worked with the majority of the Fortune 100 companies, in industries such as power and utility, gaming, retail, financial, media, travel, aerospace, healthcare, and technology. More information can be found at www.directdefense.com.