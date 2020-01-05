DHS CISA Launches Site for Teleworking Security

The new website is intended to be a one-stop source for information on securing teleworkers and their employers.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), an agency of the Department of Homeland Security, has launched a product line dedicated to the needs of companies and individuals who have adopted teleworking. At a new website designed to pull together information from a variety of government and private sector sources, CISA provides tips, best practices, and guidance on topics ranging from secure video conferencing to new threats facing teleworking employees.

In a prepared statement on the launch, CISA Director Christopher Krebs said, "We are working with our federal and private sector partners to understand the threat landscape and provide a central point of the latest and most up-to-date information for organizations to keep their networks and employees safe."

CISA anticipates that the information on the site will change as the conditions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and other business conditions evolve.

For more, read here.

A listing of free products and services compiled for Dark Reading by Omdia analysts to help meet the challenges of COVID-19.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio