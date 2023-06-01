Dark Reading Launches Inaugural CISO Advisory Board

Breaking news: In keeping with our mission to deliver quality, in-depth news, analysis, features, and other editorial products to cybersecurity professionals, Dark Reading has now officially strengthened its ties with the practitioner community by establishing our first-ever CISO Advisory Board. The goal: to better inform Dark Reading's strategy of delivering quality and meaningful editorial content for CISOs and their security teams.

Today, I am honored to announce the formation of our new CISO Advisory Board and the distinguished CISOs joining our inaugural Board roster.

The creation of the Board and selection of its members was a true team effort. Each member of the Dark Reading team submitted their own nominations, and together we selected a group of 10 CISOs that best fit our vision of a Board representing a diversity of backgrounds, industry sectors, and organizational size. We have CISOs from industries including manufacturing, education, hospitality, and transportation, and with perspectives from both the private and public sector.

Here are the members of Dark Reading's new CISO Advisory Board:

Nicole Darden Ford, Rockwell

Kurt John, Expedia

Fred Kwong, DeVry University

Fredrick Lee, Gusto

Rinki Sethi, BILL

Melina Scotto, Hilton

Jessica Sica, Weave

Caleb Sima

Jesse Whaley, Amtrak

Ray Yepes, State of Colorado

Indeed, our Board formation comes at an extraordinary time in the cybersecurity industry, where CISOs now have a real seat at the table in the business. There was no chief information security officer (CISO) position when Dark Reading first went online 17 years ago. Security teams traditionally were perceived as inhibitors rather than key players in the success of the business.

But after nearly two decades — and many painful, high-profile data breaches — later, the CISO is now arguably one of the most influential and critical executive roles in an organization. We are excited to have these executives here to help us shape our reporting and strategy as a top cybersecurity news site, and to ensure we are delivering the information they need in their day-to-day operations.

Stay tuned to watch how this partnership unfolds and yields fresh, in-the-trenches perspectives in Dark Reading's coverage of the industry.