Cyversity and United Airlines to Provide Cybersecurity Training Scholarships to Cyversity Members

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyversity, a 501©3 non-profit association dedicated to the academic and professional success of women and underrepresented individuals, today announced that they have teamed up with United Airlines to award scholarships for cybersecurity training to its members.

The scholarship offers a comprehensive training package, which includes Cybersecurity Network Defense (Blue Teaming), Application Security (Red Teaming), and Cloud Security. Recipients will also receive computer-based and simulation training, allowing them to enhance their knowledge and skills in the cybersecurity field. The scholarship covers the cost of the certification exam fee, enabling individuals to obtain industry-recognized certifications without financial burden.

"We're thrilled to team up with United to provide our members with a multitude of scholarship opportunities. These scholarships will give individuals from underserved communities a jump start in their cybersecurity careers, increasing their chances of success," said M.K. Palmore, Vice President at Cyversity. "It's exciting to see our continued growth at Cyversity by partnering with so many fantastic organizations that believe in our mission."

All recipients will receive Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) training. After the GRC training, recipients will choose one of three additional training areas: Cybersecurity Network Defense (Blue Teaming), Application Security (Red Teaming), and Cloud Security.

"Empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills to secure our digital world is critical to our airline," said United Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Deneen DeFiore. "We're excited to offer scholarships for Cyversity participants for cybersecurity training to support and encourage the next generation of cybersecurity professionals."

The online, on-demand training program, spanning from May 30, 2023, to November 17, 2023, will require five to seven hours of weekly dedication to complete. The entire training program consists of two phases: Phase I focuses on Governance, Risk, and Compliance topics, which must be completed within one to two months to progress to Phase II. In Phase II, recipients will have the option to specialize in one of the three training paths: Application Security (Red Teaming), Network Security (Blue Teaming), or Cloud Security, and the completion of this phase will take approximately three to four months.

Scholarship eligibility:

To be eligible for participation, individuals must be a Cyversity member in good standing.

About United Airlines

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." From our U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers. United is bringing back our customers' favorite destinations and adding new ones on its way to becoming the world's best airline. For more about how to join the United team, please visit http://www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at http://www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

About Cyversity

Cyversity is a 501(c)3 non-profit association dedicated to the academic and professional success of minority cybersecurity students and professionals. Cyversity tackles the 'great cyber divide' with scholarship opportunities, diverse workforce development, innovative outreach, and mentoring programs.