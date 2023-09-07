CybeReady Provides Cybersecurity Awareness Month Kits As CISOs Defend Against AI Driven Attacks

SANTA CLARA, Calif., September 6, 2023 -- CybeReady, a global leader in security awareness training, today announced new Cybersecurity Awareness Month Training Toolkits to help organizations protect against emerging security threats generated by increasingly powerful AI tools now in the hands of hackers. The proactive training kits are available for free download here and provide guidance that CISOs and other security leaders can leverage to better secure their organizations against potentially catastrophic, AI-driven cyberattacks and data breaches.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month was launched by the American National Cybersecurity Alliance and the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in October 2004 and dubbed “a broad effort to help all Americans stay safer and more secure online.” Initially, awareness efforts were focused on points like antivirus updates and rogue external devices. This October, the focus will be on the journey of security education and awareness over the past 20 years and where it should continue in order to fulfill the vision of a secure, interconnected world. While the history of security awareness is well-known, changes in recent years include the rise of LLMs (Large Language Models) and Generative AI across and throughout all industries.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has dramatically transformed a wide range of industry sectors, from healthcare to finance, but its implications for cybersecurity cannot be ignored. While AI offers advancements in threat detection and defense mechanisms, it is also being leveraged by malicious actors to develop more sophisticated hacking tools who now utilize AI-driven algorithms to automate their tasks. Very importantly, cyber threats have evolved with the incorporation of AI, allowing attackers to craft more believable and targeted messages. Hackers are rapidly innovating in this area to craft more potent attacks, illustrating the ever-changing cat-and-mouse dynamic in the realm of digital security.

Protecting an organization from AI-generated cyberattacks requires a combination of awareness, technological measures, and proven practices. In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October, CybeReady is making the following contribution at no-cost to CISOs in search of resources: Professionals training kits and educational posters available for free download, including:

- CISO Training Kit 1: The Dark Side of AI at Work – Download Here

- CISO Training Kit 2: AI Tools are Changing the Game for Hackers – Download Here

- Workplace Training Posters: 7 Digital Posters Containing AI Cyber Tips – Download Here

In addition to the AI Security Awareness Training resources, below are recommendations from CybeReady training experts to help avoid falling victim to an AI-driven attacks:

Verify email senders to avoid potential attacks by confirming their identity – this is critical as it is an area that hackers cannot fake. Validation of hyperlinks in unfamiliar texts and emails by hovering over the links to review for suspicious URLs that do not align with the text description. This technique helps avoid accidentally exposing the computing device and the network to security threats. Pay attention when scrutinizing communications – avoid becoming distracted when reviewing messages. Closely screen AI-generated communications by scrutinizing urgent requests, generic greetings, and unexpected requests. Avoid blindly opening email attachments, especially from unsolicited users. Open only those that are expected from a known sender to avoid malicious software from being unleashed.

While technology can provide good defenses, human vigilance remains one of the most effective tools against cyberattacks. Regularly educating and updating employees is crucial in this ever-evolving threat landscape. Shrewd organizations will also realize the importance of fighting fire with fire. Instituting an AI-enabled security awareness training solution provides the foundation and technological strength needed to equip employees to stop these threats from wreaking havoc.

“Before AI-optimized hacking techniques were in place, deceptive attacks required extensive time and effort that could only be created by experienced hackers,” said Michal Gil, Head of Product, CybeReady. “As a result, more hacking attempts could be spotted because of poor spelling, broken language or suspicious designs. As Cybersecurity Awareness Month approaches, we are focused on helping organizations become more discerning in how they determine whether communications are safe to engage with.”

CybeReady's security training solution is unique in offering businesses an unmatched approach to cyber education that combines artificial intelligence, machine learning, and adaptive training techniques. The company’s solution empowers organizations to quickly and efficiently train employees and build a resilient human firewall. With an emphasis on interactive and personalized learning experiences, the company’s technology ensures that employees are equipped with the knowledge and skills to proactively identify and mitigate cyber concerns.

Tweet This: @CybeReady Provides Cybersecurity Awareness Month Kits as CISOs Defend Against AI Driven Attacks - https://cybeready.com/category/news

Resources:

- CybeReady Case Studies - https://cybeready.com/resource-center/case-studies

- CybeReady White Papers - https://cybeready.com/resource-center/white-papers

- The Ultimate Guide of Security Awareness Training - https://cybeready.com/complete-guide-cyber-awareness

About CybeReady

CybeReady offers the world’s most effective security training solution that evolves organizations from security awareness to cyber readiness with no IT effort. CybeReady’s solution engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady’s solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including Kion Group, Skoda Auto, NatWest, SodaStream, ING, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully-managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in the Silicon Valley and Germany. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.