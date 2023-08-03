Center for Cyber Safety and Education Awards $174K in Cybersecurity Scholarships

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Cyber Safety and Education, the charitable foundation of nonprofit membership association (ISC)², has announced the award recipients of its 2023 scholarship program. This year, scholarships totaling $174,000 will be provided to 61 cybersecurity students, carefully selected for their academic excellence, financial need and passion for the industry. The program improves access to the cybersecurity profession by removing financial barriers to education and fosters greater diversity within the field.

Established in 2011, the Center for Cyber Safety and Education's scholarship program is one of the world's leading providers of cybersecurity scholarships, having awarded more than 760 students over the past 12 years. This year, students will receive the (ISC)² Undergraduate, Graduate, and Women's Scholarships, as well as scholarships from additional sponsors Raytheon Technologies, KnowBe4, and Octillo.

Scholarship applications for 2023 were higher than ever before, with a total of 1,656 applicants to date. More than 61% of the applicants were women and more than 71% identified as from an underrepresented group, demonstrating increased interest from a diverse pool of individuals in pursuing a career in cybersecurity.

"The Center for Cyber Safety and Education is honored to support our rising stars of the future in their paths to a rewarding career in this critically important field," said Holly Schneider Brown, Center Senior Director. "With our program, we aim to diversify the industry and bridge the cyber workforce gap, which stands at 3.4 million professionals, by providing students from all backgrounds with the opportunity and resources they need to succeed."

As part of their scholarship, recipients can obtain the entry-level Certified in Cybersecurity certification for free through the (ISC)² One Million Certified in Cybersecurity program. The scholarship program also enables recipients to get hands-on advice from experienced cybersecurity professionals, and past scholarship recipients, as well gain access to information about internship and career opportunities.

"Receiving the Undergraduate Scholarship from (ISC)² and the Center for Cyber Safety and Education is an honor," said Rachel Pao, a student at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, studying computer science and cybersecurity. "This award provides financial support for my studies, connects me to a network of professionals, and allows me to attain highly valuable certifications."

(ISC)² Undergraduate Cybersecurity Scholarship Recipients:

Diya Bansal

Kovidh Gandreti

Austin George

Vivian Green

Benjamin Hale

Miguel Hernandez

Rhea Jethvani

Henry Jiang

Shanelle Kan

Shaun Karani

Mariami Kentchadze

Zachary Kirkeby

Veronika Kyles

Barrett Lee

Lexie Madlem

Alexander Mages

Zachary Mahboub

Michael Owen

Rachel Pao

Puja Reddy Teakulapalli

Abigail Terhoeve

Alex Zhang

(ISC)² Graduate Cybersecurity Scholarship Recipients:

Samuel Ashaolu

Tin Aung Yin

Zion Basque

Christopher Buck

Collins Bunde

Jay Connolly

Antoinette Dickens

Mohammad Eshan

Habiba Farzand

Sonia Fereidooni

Rupal Jain

Kush Janani

Oluwabunmi Layode

Jyotsna Masand

Fernanda Molina

Dheeraj Nayak

Vivian Olatunji

Joel Omoleye

Roshan Poudel

Vibha Puthran

Vaibhav Zaveri

(ISC)² Women's Cybersecurity Scholarship Recipients:

Jasmin Azan

Kimberly Cummings

Trevor Gardner

Kushi Jakati

Phalan Klein

Betta Lyon-Delsordo

Priyanka Mall

Erin Murphy

Ragashree Mysuru Chandrashekar

Jasmine Sciarillo

The Raytheon Technologies Scholarship Recipients:

Lily Chen

Eirik Marquez

Veronica Vergara

KnowBe4 Scholarship Recipients:

Sara Takhim

Nickson Njau

Octillo Scholarship Recipient:

Veronica Pimenova

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education is currently accepting applications for the KnowBe4 Women of Colour in Cybersecurity (South Africa) Scholarship and the KnowBe4 Veterans, Guard, Reserve and Spouse Cybersecurity Scholarship.

For more information on future (ISC)² scholarship opportunities and to view application dates for 2024, please visit https://www.iamcybersafe.org/s/scholarships.

