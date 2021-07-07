Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Operations

7/19/2021
10:00 AM
Nat Kausik
Nat Kausik
Commentary
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Breaking Down the Threat of Going All-In With Microsoft Security

Limit risk by dividing responsibility for infrastructure, tools, and security.

Did the SolarWinds attack set a precedent for hackers to target companies that rely on Microsoft security infrastructure? That question is top of mind for cybersecurity experts.

Related Content:

It's High Time for a Security Scoring System for Applications and Open Source Libraries

Special Report: Building the SOC of the Future

New From The Edge: 5 Mistakes That Impact a Security Team's Success

Ransomware attacks that halted operations at Colonial Pipeline and JBS are some of the latest examples of how hackers and cybercriminals exploit network security vulnerabilities to get inside organizations to steal information and disrupt operations. The rise of ransomware and malware attacks is terrible news for companies that rely on a single vendor security infrastructure, such as Microsoft.

Recent cyber events over the last several months have highlighted a critical need for enterprises to break free from depending on one vendor for security to limit risk.

Understanding the Risks
To fully comprehend the perils of this strategy, picture enterprises that rely on a single vendor for infrastructure, tools, and security as ships with one wide-open hull. Having an unsegmented body of the ship means it would be prone to sinking very quickly when damaged. On the other hand, companies that segment their security infrastructure with multiple vendors are like ships with several compartments. When one area is compromised, the whole ship isn't immediately exposed.

The SolarWinds attack is a prime example of what can happen when enterprises use only one vendor for infrastructure, tools, and security. In this case, the exclusively Microsoft architecture proved to be an uninterrupted connected surface that let cybercriminals move from a single compromised laptop to the Azure Active Directory and then Office 365. Once hackers have access to email, they can pretend to be anybody in the organization, ultimately gaining complete control.

Since Microsoft's business applications are widely used across enterprises, hackers can easily access the same set of products used by thousands of organizations. That means they can perfect their infiltration strategies at leisure and mount them on high-value targets after they're refined and proven highly effective.

Diversify Your Tech Stack
Microsoft is selling companies applications for their business and also offering the security to safeguard these tools. While it may seem wise to bundle these two entities, it actually puts enterprises at greater risk.

Organizations must split the application stack and the security stack. Inserting third-party security products creates a barrier to the flow of an attack and prevents cybercriminals from operating without restrictions.

Deploy Consistent Cloud Security
While it is important to separate the applications from the security, the security itself should be integrated and consistent. Individually, cloud access security brokers (CASBs), zero-trust network access (ZTNA), and secure Web gateways (SWGs) offer varying degrees of protection against threats. However, the weakest link will be compromised first.

Businesses cannot be adequately prepared to face today's sophisticated threat environment without consistent security across their various cloud and network security solutions. Fortunately, secure access service edge (SASE) can streamline security by substituting fragmented solutions that have to be managed and updated separately for one unified platform that delivers comprehensive security across every segment of your infrastructure. Key functionalities include:

  • A modern CASB that delivers end-to-end protection for data in any cloud service and any device
  • An on-device SWG that decrypts and inspects traffic directly on users' devices for content filtering and threat protection
  • A unique ZTNA approach that provides comprehensive and secure remote access to on-premises resources

Protecting the Distributed Workforce
Today's distributed work environment means data and users exist outside the corporate network. Legacy security investments and strategies cannot keep up, and enterprises that call themselves a "Microsoft shop" need to realize that this all but guarantees that the time from an initial compromise to impact can be very brief. 

By deploying the safeguards outlined above, security teams can develop a resilient IT infrastructure capable of ensuring business stability and minimize the spread of a cyberattack.

[Editor's note: The author's company is one of a number of companies that offer SASE, CASB, SWG, and ZTNA services.]

Nat is president and CEO of Bitglass and a co-founder of the company. Prior to Bitglass, Nat was CEO of Asterpix, Trubates, FineGround, and Arcot Systems, and held positions in research and academia. Nat earned a B.Tech from IIT, Madras, an MS from Princeton University, and a ... View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
Edge-DRsplash-10-edge-articles
I Smell a RAT! New Cybersecurity Threats for the Crypto Industry
David Trepp, Partner, IT Assurance with accounting and advisory firm BPM LLP,  7/9/2021
News
Attacks on Kaseya Servers Led to Ransomware in Less Than 2 Hours
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer,  7/7/2021
Commentary
It's in the Game (but It Shouldn't Be)
Tal Memran, Cybersecurity Expert, CYE,  7/9/2021
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
The State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
In this report learn how enterprises are building their incident response teams and processes, how they research potential compromises, how they respond to new breaches, and what tools and processes they use to remediate problems and improve their cyber defenses for the future.
Flash Poll
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
Recent breaches of third-party apps are driving many organizations to think harder about the security of their off-the-shelf software as they continue to move left in secure software development practices.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2021-31216
PUBLISHED: 2021-07-19
Siren Investigate before 11.1.1 contains a server side request forgery (SSRF) defect in the built-in image proxy route (which is enabled by default). An attacker with access to the Investigate installation can specify an arbitrary URL in the parameters of the image proxy route and fetch external URL...
CVE-2021-3279
PUBLISHED: 2021-07-19
sz.chat version 4 allows injection of web scripts and HTML in the message box.
CVE-2021-33027
PUBLISHED: 2021-07-19
Sylabs Singularity Enterprise through 1.6.2 has Insufficient Entropy in a nonce.
CVE-2021-33501
PUBLISHED: 2021-07-19
Overwolf Client 0.169.0.22 allows XSS, with resultant Remote Code Execution, via an overwolfstore:// URL.
CVE-2021-35963
PUBLISHED: 2021-07-19
The specific parameter of upload function of the Orca HCM digital learning platform does not filter file format, which allows remote unauthenticated attackers to upload files containing malicious script to execute RCE attacks.