Aunalytics Unveils Secure Managed Services with Integrated Security

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept. 27, 2021 -- Aunalytics, a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, today announced the company’s Secure Managed Services offering. The new service stack combines mission critical IT services leveraging zero trust end-to-end security to ensure people and data are protected regardless of location.

Organizational data is extremely valuable to the longevity and success of a business. The ever-changing threat landscape presents serious risks to organizations because of bad actors working to steal and encrypt important operational data. In addition to phishing scams and other common threats, security incidents over the last 12 months have included malware, ransomware, and crypto-jacking – made worse through compromised accounts and exposed data. In 2020, malware attacks increased by 358% and ransomware attacks by 435% over attacks in 2019.

As a trusted partner, Aunalytics is no longer offering its enterprise-class IT services without integrated security. Next generation managed services now must include embedded security that adapts as threats emerge. Next generation security requires focus on users and access to corporate data by a distributed workforce often working from remote locations, home offices or using personal devices to access company systems and data. Aunalytics understands this requirement and has developed the new Secure Managed Services stack with a full suite of managed IT and integrated security services to empower business with a complete, all-encompassing approach.

New Aunalytics Secure Managed Services features include:

- 24/7/365 Monitoring & Management - Mitigate risks to valuable infrastructure going down or becoming unavailable. Aunalytics manages hardware and software, and works proactively to address any issues.

- Synchronized Network Security Platform - Protect networks and endpoints from advanced threats with next-generation anti-virus protection and management.

- Workstation & Server Patching - Ensure servers and workstations are always protected through operating system security patching, including feature releases.

- Internet Protection - Guard against Internet threats with Sophos Central and Cisco Umbrella combined solution providing website protection, DNS filtering and roaming DNS protection.

- Email Filtering and Security - Protect email inboxes for all employees with Microsoft Defender (Advanced Threat Protection).

- Office 365 Management and Security - Manage and protect Office 365 instances with Microsoft Defender and Azure Security.

- Multi-Factor Authentication - Control Identity and access management with Duo or Okta based multi-factor authentication solutions.

- Data and Device Encryption Management - Encrypt data and control privacy with Sophos Central Encryption.

- Security Awareness Training - Prepare employees to be more security-aware. As attacks are more people-focused than ever, Aunalytics will help drive effective security training and testing campaigns.

For highly regulated industries, a managed security operations center (SOC) is typically the most important requirement of modern IT security. However, SOCs are expensive, complicated, and far beyond the reach of most small and medium size enterprises. Aunalytics now offers an Advanced Security services stack, so that clients can focus on growing their businesses while Aunalytics experts provide an SOC to continuously monitor and manage threats. Similarly, Aunalytics now offers Advanced Compliance managed services to provide guidance and expertise for clients to meet compliance standards such as SOC, HIPAA, PCI, FFIEC, and NIST 800-171, 800-53 (CMMC & FedRAMP).

“A large number of organizations are not appropriately equipped to handle 24x7 monitoring of network, systems infrastructure, and security operations,” said Paula Musich, Research Director, Enterprise Management Associates. “The integration of these and other important capabilities into Aunalytics’ managed services suite is a critical step to ensuring resilience in the event of a potentially destructive attack.”

“We have made the paradigm shift from trying to operationalize a collection of IT and security tools to a holistic view of stability and security that adapts as ever-changing threats evolve,” said Kerry Vickers, Chief Information Security Officer, Aunalytics.

