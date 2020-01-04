Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Accenture Buys Revolutionary Security in Third Acquisition of 2020

The deal is intended to strengthen Accenture's critical infrastructure protection capabilities and address more complex IT and OT challenges.

Accenture has agreed to purchase Revolutionary Security, a provider of enterprise security for IT and OT environments, in its third acquisition of 2020. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pennsylvania-based Revolutionary Security was founded in 2016 and has raised $2.5 million in one round of funding. The company's portfolio of services includes assessment, testing, design, and build of security programs, functions, and operations across IT and OT systems. Its attack simulation testing service, LiveFire, uses real-world threats to detect gaps in processes, monitoring, operations, and technologies to help businesses prioritize action to mitigate risks.

The acquisition is intended to improve Accenture's end-to-end security products, in particular for clients with more complex IT and OT security challenges. High-profile and targeted attacks are putting greater focus on critical IT and OT security risks; however, organizations often don't have the needed visibility to manage and measure OT risk in the same way they handle IT risk.

News of the deal arrives about one month after Accenture confirmed plans to buy Context Information Security, a UK-based cybersecurity consultancy, in March 2020. In January of this year, it acquired Symantec's Cyber Security Services Business from Broadcom. 

Read more details here.

Check out this listing of free security products and services developed for Dark Reading by Omdia analysts to help you meet the challenges of COVID-19. 

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio

Latest Comment: This comment is waiting for review by our moderators.
