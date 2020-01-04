Accenture Buys Revolutionary Security in Third Acquisition of 2020

The deal is intended to strengthen Accenture's critical infrastructure protection capabilities and address more complex IT and OT challenges.

Accenture has agreed to purchase Revolutionary Security, a provider of enterprise security for IT and OT environments, in its third acquisition of 2020. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pennsylvania-based Revolutionary Security was founded in 2016 and has raised $2.5 million in one round of funding. The company's portfolio of services includes assessment, testing, design, and build of security programs, functions, and operations across IT and OT systems. Its attack simulation testing service, LiveFire, uses real-world threats to detect gaps in processes, monitoring, operations, and technologies to help businesses prioritize action to mitigate risks.

The acquisition is intended to improve Accenture's end-to-end security products, in particular for clients with more complex IT and OT security challenges. High-profile and targeted attacks are putting greater focus on critical IT and OT security risks; however, organizations often don't have the needed visibility to manage and measure OT risk in the same way they handle IT risk.

News of the deal arrives about one month after Accenture confirmed plans to buy Context Information Security, a UK-based cybersecurity consultancy, in March 2020. In January of this year, it acquired Symantec's Cyber Security Services Business from Broadcom.

