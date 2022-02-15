2022 Executive Women's Forum Annual Conference to Be In Person for 20th Anniversary Celebration

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PRWEB) FEBRUARY 14, 2022

The Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF) is proud to announce their 2022 Annual Conference will be held in-person in Scottsdale, AZ, October 25-28, 2022. This year’s theme is “Celebrating 20 Years of Building Women Leaders.” Please take advantage of the special early bird rate of $500 off the standard rate of $2595 by registering by February 28th!

This year’s conference will be particularly meaningful for the EWF as they will be celebrating their 20th anniversary! The EWF Annual Conference is an opportunity to learn from the most accomplished and influential women in Infosec, Risk and Privacy globally. Attendees will gain exposure to new ideas and approaches, develop best practices, and build trusted relationships with the best and the brightest women in their field.

“We are thrilled to be back in person for our 20th Annual EWF Conference! Together with our EWF sisters, we will be celebrating the accomplishments of our amazing members and our powerful organization,” says Joyce Brocaglia, EWF's Founder. “Our 20th Anniversary conference will carry on our tradition of providing women opportunities to share ideas, compare best practices and develop relationships to enhance their personal and professional growth.”

The 2021 Virtual Annual Conference, hosting over 1,000 attendees, featured such speakers as feminist icon Gloria Steinem, cybersecurity and digital espionage New York Times journalist Nicole Perlroth, and renowned entrepreneur Magie Cook.

To register, learn more about the EWF Annual Conference, please visit our Conference page here.

About the Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy:



Founded in 2002, the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF) is the largest member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing women leaders in Cybersecurity, IT Risk Management, Governance Risk & Compliance, and Privacy. The EWF serves emerging leaders and the most prominent and influential women in our field by facilitating programs and events throughout the year, including an Annual Conference, regional meetings, leadership development, and mentorship programs, and interaction with global thought leaders through an online community. For more information, visit http://www.ewf-usa.com.