(ISC)² Recruits 110,000 People Interested in a Cybersecurity Career in Three Months

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced it has registered more than 110,000 (ISC)² Candidates to help address the global cybersecurity workforce gap of 3.4 million professionals. The recruitment milestone comes within three months of launching (ISC)² Candidates, to help individuals pursue or consider a career in cybersecurity.

(ISC)² Candidates provide those pursuing or building a cybersecurity career with exclusive offerings, including discounts on (ISC)² certification education courses, study materials and events. The initiative encourages Candidates to work toward earning an (ISC)² certification such as the (ISC)² CISSP® or (ISC)² Certified in CybersecuritySM entry-level certification.

"The early success of (ISC)² Candidates underscores the strong global interest in cybersecurity careers and how programs aimed at educating the next generation of professionals can effectively help address the global workforce gap," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)². "The strong adoption of (ISC)² Candidates demonstrates there is no shortage of interest in joining the profession; the challenge is creating new entry points that remove barriers and embrace the diverse skillsets, experiences and aptitudes necessary for a successful career. (ISC)² is preparing these individuals by providing a new cybersecurity career pathway through (ISC)² Candidates."

The 2022 (ISC)² Cybersecurity Workforce Study reveals there is no single pathway into cybersecurity. The data shows a shift in how people are entering the field, with nearly half of respondents under the age of 30 moving into cybersecurity from a career outside IT. The change highlights the importance of (ISC)² Candidates, as it provides a way for individuals to enter the field through non-traditional methods.

Free Certification Exams and Training for 1 Million

(ISC)² also has launched One Million Certified in Cybersecurity. This initiative pledges to provide free, entry-level cybersecurity certification exams and self-paced educational program courses to one million new professionals starting a career in cybersecurity. More than 98,350 people have enrolled for a free Certified in Cybersecurity course and exam in the last three months.

