Open Cybersecurity Alliance Releases New Language for Security Integration

Enterprise Vulnerabilities

From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database

2020-02-26

IBM WebSphere Service Registry and Repository 8.5 could allow a user to obtain sensitive version information that could be used in further attacks against the system. IBM X-Force ID: 165593.



2020-02-26

IBM Sterling B2B Integrator Standard Edition 5.2.0.0 through 5.2.6.5 is vulnerable to cross-site scripting. This vulnerability allows users to embed arbitrary JavaScript code in the Web UI thus altering the intended functionality potentially leading to credentials disclosure within a trusted session...



2020-02-26

IBM Sterling B2B Integrator Standard Edition 5.2.0.0 through 5.2.6.5 is vulnerable to SQL injection. A remote attacker could send specially-crafted SQL statements, which could allow the attacker to view, add, modify or delete information in the back-end database. IBM X-Force ID: 167880.



2020-02-26

IBM Sterling B2B Integrator Standard Edition 5.2.0.0 through 5.2.6.5 is vulnerable to SQL injection. A remote attacker could send specially-crafted SQL statements, which could allow the attacker to view, add, modify or delete information in the back-end database. IBM X-Force ID: 167881.



2020-02-26