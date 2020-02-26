Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

2/26/2020
12:00 PM
Dark Reading Staff
Open Cybersecurity Alliance Releases New Language for Security Integration

OpenDXL Ontology is intended to allow security components to interoperate right out of the box.

The Open Cybersecurity Alliance, an industry consortium working to provide a common framework for security technology, has announced its first release, OpenDXL Ontology, a language for helping security tools interoperate with minimal custom integration.

OpenDXL Ontology, contributed by McAfee, is an open source language based on the Open Data Exchange Layer (OpenDXL), an open messaging framework. OpenDXL Ontology is available for collaboration and open development on GitHub. The framework has already been adopted by more than 4,100 vendors and organizations as part of their security integration environments.

Read more here.

