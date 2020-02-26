Open Cybersecurity Alliance Releases New Language for Security Integration

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2019-4537PUBLISHED: 2020-02-26
IBM WebSphere Service Registry and Repository 8.5 could allow a user to obtain sensitive version information that could be used in further attacks against the system. IBM X-Force ID: 165593.
CVE-2019-4596PUBLISHED: 2020-02-26
IBM Sterling B2B Integrator Standard Edition 5.2.0.0 through 5.2.6.5 is vulnerable to cross-site scripting. This vulnerability allows users to embed arbitrary JavaScript code in the Web UI thus altering the intended functionality potentially leading to credentials disclosure within a trusted session...
CVE-2019-4597PUBLISHED: 2020-02-26
IBM Sterling B2B Integrator Standard Edition 5.2.0.0 through 5.2.6.5 is vulnerable to SQL injection. A remote attacker could send specially-crafted SQL statements, which could allow the attacker to view, add, modify or delete information in the back-end database. IBM X-Force ID: 167880.
CVE-2019-4598PUBLISHED: 2020-02-26
IBM Sterling B2B Integrator Standard Edition 5.2.0.0 through 5.2.6.5 is vulnerable to SQL injection. A remote attacker could send specially-crafted SQL statements, which could allow the attacker to view, add, modify or delete information in the back-end database. IBM X-Force ID: 167881.
CVE-2019-4726PUBLISHED: 2020-02-26
IBM Sterling B2B Integrator Standard Edition 5.2.0.0 through 5.2.6.5 is vulnerable to cross-site request forgery which could allow an attacker to execute malicious and unauthorized actions transmitted from a user that the website trusts. IBM X-Force ID: 172363.