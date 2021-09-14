informa
Commentary

Name That Toon: Congrats! It's a ...

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
September 14, 2021
John Klossner

Come up with a clever caption for the above cartoon and you could be the proud winner of a $25 Amazon gift card.

You have four ways to submit your idea:

Start thinking! The contest ends September 29, 2021.

A hearty congrats goes to August toon winner Seth Stephens for his caption "Glad we could get together for a quick byte." Stephens is a cybersecurity engineer at Amarillo, Texas-based Happy State Bank.

