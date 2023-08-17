informa
Announcements
Event
Where and When Automation Makes Sense For Enterprise Cybersecurity | August 29 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
Best Practices and Tools for OT and IT Security | August 16 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Mobile
1 MIN READ
video

How to Protect Against Nation-State APT Attackers Leveraging Mobile Users

In this Dark Reading News Desk segment, Lookout Mobile Security's Justin Albrecht discusses APT attacks targeting mobile users.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 17, 2023
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney chats with Lookout's Justin Albrecht
Source: Dark Reading

Justin Albrecht of Lookout takes on the phenomenon of nation-state-sponsored attackers targeting mobile users with advanced persistent threat (APT) attacks that cripple networks and their users. He examines how these attackers target specific organizations or industry sectors, and the vulnerabilities that make mobile users attractive targets. He further looks at how the shifting APT threat landscape has prompted attackers to change their strategies and tactics, and how organizations can better protect themselves against these threats.

About the Speaker: Justin Albrecht directs Lookout’s Threat Intelligence Team’s efforts to identify and counter APT, nation state and surveillance vendor targeting of mobile devices. He is an experienced threat intelligence researcher with a primary focus on mobile threat hunting, adversary infrastructure analysis and attribution. He is an expert at uncovering new mobile threats, tracking actors and targets, developing research, and reporting on these issues. Justin has over 20 years of experience pursuing cyber threat actors and terrorists in both the U.S. Intelligence Community and most recently as a member of the Lookout Threat Intelligence Team. He is based in Amsterdam.

CloudAttacks/BreachesEndpointAdvanced Threats
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Windows Defender-Pretender Attack Dismantles Flagship Microsoft EDR
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
'Downfall' Bug in Billions of Intel CPUs Reveals Major Design Flaw
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
It's Time for Cybersecurity to Talk About Climate Change
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
OWASP Lead Flags Gaping Hole in Software Supply Chain Security
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports