How to Protect Against Nation-State APT Attackers Leveraging Mobile Users

Justin Albrecht of Lookout takes on the phenomenon of nation-state-sponsored attackers targeting mobile users with advanced persistent threat (APT) attacks that cripple networks and their users. He examines how these attackers target specific organizations or industry sectors, and the vulnerabilities that make mobile users attractive targets. He further looks at how the shifting APT threat landscape has prompted attackers to change their strategies and tactics, and how organizations can better protect themselves against these threats.

About the Speaker: Justin Albrecht directs Lookout’s Threat Intelligence Team’s efforts to identify and counter APT, nation state and surveillance vendor targeting of mobile devices. He is an experienced threat intelligence researcher with a primary focus on mobile threat hunting, adversary infrastructure analysis and attribution. He is an expert at uncovering new mobile threats, tracking actors and targets, developing research, and reporting on these issues. Justin has over 20 years of experience pursuing cyber threat actors and terrorists in both the U.S. Intelligence Community and most recently as a member of the Lookout Threat Intelligence Team. He is based in Amsterdam.