BlackCloak Bolsters Malware Protection With QR Code Scanner and Malicious Calendar Detection Features

Post-pandemic, the attack surface has greatly expanded; and the personal digital lives of company leaders have become the soft underbelly of enterprise security. Attacking executives as a conduit to breach the company has evolved from an occasional nuisance into a mainstream threat. BlackCloak's SaaS-based Platform helps reduce risk to both individuals and their organization by protecting the digital privacy, personal devices, and home networks of key company personnel.



New digital executive protection features unveiled at Black Hat 2022:



— QR Code Scanner - An additional layer of malware protection on personal devices, BlackCloak's QR Code Scanner will automatically validate the legitimacy of a QR codes' underlying URL, and proactively alert members to navigate away from websites determined to be malicious.

— Malicious Calendar Detection - Using proprietary anti-malware technology, the BlackCloak mobile app will automatically determine the legitimacy of invitations or newly added calendars, giving members the opportunity to delete potentially malicious events before malicious code can be injected.

— VPN - To reduce the risk of both network and endpoint-driven threats, BlackCloak's enterprise-grade VPN will provide members with the opportunity to establish a secure internet connection from within the app when and where connectivity is suspect or compromised.



The QR Code Scanner, Malicious Calendar Detection feature, and VPN will be available in Q3 on the BlackCloak Platform.





"Today's announcement reinforces BlackCloak's core value of innovating with speed, passion, and curiosity," said Chris Pierson, BlackCloak founder and CEO. "We have an extensive pipeline of product updates and continue to solicit our clients for additional innovation ideas as well as research and development for new threats. Cyber and Privacy threats are always-evolving, and we will continue to keep pace to help our members beyond expectations — protecting them and their companies — both now and in the future."



BlackCloak also announced today that it successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit for the second year in a row. This distinction ensures that the organization is in compliance with the leading industry standards for managing enterprise data, reports on security controls across key areas relevant to the safe handling of customer data.



About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives, high-access employees, and high-net-worth individuals and families from targeted cyberattacks, online fraud, and other risks to them and their companies through their personal digital lives. Used by Fortune 1000s and mid-market organizations across all industries, BlackCloak's SaaS-based digital executive protection solution protects the digital privacy, personal devices, and home networks of people with little time and a lot to lose. Executives and high-profile individuals get peace of mind knowing that their family, wealth, reputation, and finances are secured.



Corporate security teams rest easy knowing that their organization is protected from threats to IP, finances, physical security, data and other digital assets that originate in their executives' personal digital lives.