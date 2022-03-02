Ordr Launches Clinical Defender to Streamline Management of Connected Medical Devices

Santa Clara, CA, March 1, 2022 - Ordr, the leader in connected device security, today announced the availability of Ordr Clinical Defender. Built on Ordr’s foundational asset and risk management features, and developed with best practices from the top healthcare delivery organizations (HDOs) in the world, Ordr Clinical Defender enables Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) teams to more efficiently and accurately manage their connected medical devices.

HTM teams today face significant challenges in managing the explosive growth of connected medical devices critical to patient care. There is typically a 15-20% discrepancy between assets registered in a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS), and assets deployed on the network. This increases risks for healthcare organizations as unknown devices increase the attack surface, and missing devices may contain protected health information (PHI), putting the organization in jeopardy of a costly HIPAA data breach violation.

Furthermore, HTM teams spend an average of 30-60 minutes per person, per shift, looking for equipment. At a cost of $100 per hour, reducing this time can lead to significant cost savings. In addition, addressing clinical risks like identifying devices running outdated operating systems can drag on for weeks due to the lack of accurate data, making organizations vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Ordr Clinical Defender, running on the new Ordr 8 Software release, provides focused, actionable, and accurate HTM insights and workflows, so HTM and clinical engineering teams can:

· Automate real-time asset inventory without impacting device operations;

· Address compliance by identifying missing, newly-connected, or misplaced devices;

· Mitigate risks by identifying devices with vulnerabilities and recalls;

· Accelerate remediation efforts for devices with clinical risks; and,

· Save millions of dollars by optimizing device utilization.

“The thing we were astonished by was the visualization of the Ordr data. We found quite a few devices that had very out-of-date operating systems that we were not aware of, that we’re now addressing from an upgrade standpoint. We were able to mitigate those risks before anything happens,” said Chuck Christian, VP Technology and CTO, Franciscan Alliance.

“It is refreshing to work with a vendor that actually listens and empathizes with issues and pain points from customers. It’s exciting to see the rubber meet the road in terms of suggestions and requests. Ordr’s Clinical Defender dashboard is both modern and functional. Kudos to the team,” said Jeremiah Green, Information Security Manager, University of Rochester and University Rochester Medical Center.

Ordr Clinical Defender and Ordr 8 capabilities include:

Data Shaper for users to customize the Ordr platform and quickly zero in on the information and insights most relevant to them; for example, enabling HTM users to only view specific medical devices they are responsible for within that hospital, or location, or that are using a specific protocol or access method.

Asset Inventory and Analysis highlights critical information for real-time visibility and compliance:

Real-time automated asset inventory, correlated with CMMS data;



Identify newly connected devices in the last 24 hours to ensure no new medical equipment is installed without following proper procedures; and,



Identify medical devices with Protected Health Information (PHI) that have not been seen on the network for more than 60 days.

Connectivity and Location Analysis pinpoints devices in the wrong zone, VLAN or subnets:

Locate missing devices by identifying device details, and physical and network location; and,



Monitor VLANs for rogue or misconfigured clinical equipment.

Clinical Risk Insights and Workflows enable prioritized risk remediation:

Identify devices with vulnerabilities and FDA recalls;



Prioritize clinical risk patching and remediation by impact;



Integrate with IT Service Management (ITSM) tools to automate process for remediation; and,



Simplified sharing option to share device details with other users in the organization for further analysis.

Device Utilization summarizes usage of devices and fleets:

Identify appropriate schedule for maintenance;



Identify usage of specific devices to support procurement decisions; and,



Analyze usage to improve efficiencies of under-utilized equipment.

· Simplified action framework to enable quick enforcement of policies across a set of target devices.

· Simplified search to make it easy to identify device insights no matter where users are in the Ordr interface.

“In my previous role, I was an Ordr customer, benefitting from the power of the Ordr platform and actively participating in the evolution of the platform. Ordr’s powerful platform captures not just device information but a true lifecycle view, identifying where a device is located within the network topology and how it communicates and behaves throughout the organization. This unique lifecycle view is particularly beneficial in healthcare. The launch of the Ordr Clinical Defender will be invaluable to HTM/Biomed teams that can now more effectively manage their medical devices and clinical risks,” said Ken Koos, Optiv Consultant, ICS and IOT Product Security.

“We’ve partnered closely with the leading healthcare organizations in the world to develop a simplified and optimized product for HTM. It’s everything HTM and clinical engineering teams need to more efficiently perform their most critical tasks. We’re excited to bring the value and benefits of the Ordr platform to a new set of stakeholders,” said Gnanaprakasam Pandian, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Ordr.

