KORE Delivers IoT SAFE Solution for Massive IoT Use Cases with AWS

ATLANTA, January 2023 -- KORE (NYSE:KORE), a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS), is using Amazon Web Services (AWS) to simplify deploying, managing, and securing massive IoT solutions.

An expanding set of use cases are broadening the segment of Massive IoT, wherein organizations can implement widespread use of connected devices to drive efficiencies, optimize operations, and monitor conditions in industries including logistics, industrial, fleet, healthcare, agriculture, energy, utilities, and more.

With myriad network connectivity technologies, and widespread and oftentimes remote or hard-to-reach devices, the security risks can be heightened. KORE has introduced its OmniSIM™ SAFE using AWS IoT Core to decrease security challenges associated with global Massive IoT and large-scale IoT deployments.

The KORE OmniSIM SAFE connectivity solution is an innovative eSIM approach that uses the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) IoT SIM Applet For Secure End-2-End (SAFE) standard. This standard enables device manufacturers and IoT providers to use the SIM as a root of trust to protect IoT data communications. This enables a standardized, device-level approach to security.

AWS IoT Core connects with the SIM to simplify secure device provisioning and management, as well as message routing to AWS services. From deployment to management, this is a holistic approach to widespread device security and dovetails with Massive IoT, because the KORE OmniSIM SAFE supports zero-touch provisioning – pairing device to cloud with minimal physical intervention.

"IoT is positioned to grow exponentially through this decade as organizations seek ways to optimize and streamline operations. An estimated 75 billion devices are expected to be connected by 2030, but with those connected devices comes a unique set of challenges," said KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl. "IoT security can be an area of concern across industries due to a lack of standardization and a fragmented ecosystem – this broadened landscape of devices exposes more security attack surfaces in kind. We are proud to deliver innovation in IoT security by using AWS."

KORE first launched its OmniSIM SAFE solution working with Energy Web, a nonprofit organization focused on building open-source software to accelerate the energy transition. The Energy Web stack enables enterprises to build and operate production-grade applications by leveraging decentralized technologies. One of the significant aims of Energy Web is to lower the use of carbon to meet global decarbonization targets.

"We are incredibly proud of KORE's leadership in the eSIM space and could not be more excited about the power of their technology powered by AWS and the Energy Web stack," said Jesse Morris, CEO of Energy Web Foundation. "We are on the cusp of a digital revolution for energy systems across the world; technologies like these must be deployed at scale in order for governments and corporations around the world to achieve decarbonization targets by 2030."

The participation of multiple organizations to simplify the use of IoT is the next evolution of how this technology is adopted.

"It is critical for end-to-end IoT security that devices are provisioned with individual, unique security credentials that are securely stored with the device. The logistics of managing the provisioning of large fleets of IoT devices can be complex for customers and not all IoT devices may offer secure on-device storage for credentials," said Yasser Alsaied, vice president of IoT at AWS. "We are excited to offer our AWS IoT Core customers a holistic approach to IoT security."

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

About Energy Web

Energy Web is a global, member-driven nonprofit accelerating the low-carbon, customer-centric energy transition by unleashing the potential of open-source, digital technologies. We enable any energy asset, owned by any customer, to participate in any energy market. The Energy Web Chain — the world's first enterprise-grade, public blockchain tailored to the energy sector — anchors our tech stack. For more information, visit https://www.energyweb.org/.