Cynerio Launches IoT Attack Detection and Response Module for Healthcare IoT Devices

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cynerio, the leading provider of healthcare IoT cybersecurity, today announced the release of healthcare cybersecurity's first IoT Attack Detection and Response module specific to medical, IoT and OT devices found within hospital environments. Cynerio's new IoT Attack Detection and Response module empowers hospitals, for the first time, to identify, contain and mitigate threats on devices exhibiting malicious or suspicious behavior so that patient health and service provision won't be impacted. Thorough remediation, including the collection of actionable forensics, can then be performed when the device is not in use to accelerate rapid attack recovery.

The hospital attack surface continues to grow. A recent Ponemon Institute study noted that nearly a quarter of hospital data breaches originated from a medical or IoT device, about the same rate as phishing attacks. Ransomware attempts on hospitals also increased 123% last year, threatening hospital revenue and the ability to provide optimal patient health outcomes.

"Without clearly defined IoT device attack detection and response processes, the simplest option for many healthcare organizations is to just shut down any device deemed to be a risk," said Daniel Brodie, Founder and CTO at Cynerio. "However, hospitals have hundreds if not thousands of IoT devices keeping their patients healthy and, in some cases, alive. They need more careful and precise mitigation tools in their arsenal to be sure that connected devices will continue to function no matter what attacks might be launched against their infrastructure."

Cynerio's IoT Attack Detection and Response module provides an immediate response to a wide range of threats to ensure connected device security in hospitals and healthcare facilities. With micro-segmentation, hospitals can secure devices in the event of an attack without interruption to patient care – a critical feature considering a recent US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) report showing that ransomware attacks on hospitals correlate with increased mortality rates. The module covers every phase of the IoT attack lifecycle, from detection and investigation to response and containment, identifying attacks as soon as implementation begins so that hospitals can secure devices quickly.

"The steady stream of ransomware attacks and breaches on hospitals is forcing a sea of change in medical device and IoT security," said Leon Lerman, co-founder and CEO at Cynerio. "It's no longer enough for hospitals to just gain visibility into and analyze the potential risk of their connected device footprint. With Cynerio's IoT Attack Detection and Response, hospitals can finally take swift and decisive action to shut down the attackers who are trying to disrupt patient data, care and health using IoT devices as a launchpad."

About Cynerio

Cynerio is the one-stop-shop Healthcare IoT security platform. With solutions that cater to healthcare's every IT need – from Enterprise IoT to OT and IoMT – we promote cross-organizational alignment and give hospitals the control, foresight, and adaptability they require to stay cyber-secure in a constantly evolving threatscape. We give healthcare organizations the power to stay compliant and proactively manage every connection on their own terms with powerful asset management, threat detection, and mitigation tools so that they can focus on healthcare's top priority: delivering quality patient care. For more information visit http://www.cynerio.com, or follow Cynerio on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.