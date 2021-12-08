Claroty Raises $400M More, Acquires Healthcare IoT Security Firm Medigate

Claroty has raised $400 million in Series E funding and said it plans to acquire healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) security firm Medigate.

The industrial control systems security vendor now has amassed $635 million in funding. SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Schneider Electric led the latest funding round, with ISTARI, Team8, and Standard Investments also joining in.

"Becoming a part of Claroty means our customers will not only continue to receive the best security for their healthcare IoT devices, but will also gain coverage for the wide array of industrial IoT assets in their networks, without having to stitch together disparate tools for each," Jonathan Langer, co-founder and CEO of Medigate, said in a statement about the acquisition.

