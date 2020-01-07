7 IoT Tips for Home Users

Whether for business or pleasure, you're on your own once you walk into the house with a new Internet of Things device. Here's how to keep every one secure.

1 of 8

Even before Israeli security company JSOF last month identified the "Ripple20" vulnerabilities in Internet of Things (IoT) devices, the industry had been pushing IoT manufacturers to do more about security.

Progress remains slow.

On the legislative front, only two states – California and Oregon – have passed laws that get tough on IoT manufacturers that ship products with simple default passwords. So the reality for most home users is this: You're on your own once you bring an IP-enabled product through the front door.

The risk is all-the-more exacerbated given how many people are now working from home due to the pandemic. How can you stay safe? For answers we turned to noted IoT security experts.

Steve Zurier has more than 30 years of journalism and publishing experience, most of the last 24 of which were spent covering networking and security technology. Steve is based in Columbia, Md. View Full Bio

1 of 8