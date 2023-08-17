TXOne: How to Improve Your Operational Technology Security Posture

As operational technology (OT) gets more networked, these industrial networks are more prone to ransomware and supply chain attacks, says TXOne’s Terence Liu. And connecting OT to Internet of Things and IT networks is largely to blame. Liu offers up some effective security measures and best practices for organizations to safeguard their OT systems. Liu goes on to discuss takeaways from a series of recent customer interviews and where they are with their thinking in regard to IT-OT integration. He also addresses the role of zero trust in the equation, as well as the personnel shortage plaguing the cybersecurity industry.

About the Speaker: Dr. Terence Liu is the CEO of TXOne Networks, a global leader in industrial cybersecurity that provides practical solutions to secure and accelerate the progress of automation and data exchange in the industrial world. TXOne Networks' customized solutions are designed specifically for operational technology (OT) environments and industrial control systems (ICS) to ensure their reliability and safety from cyberattacks. Terence earned his Ph.D. and M.S. degree in Computer Science from National Tsing-Hua University and holds several patents and IEEE/ACM publications.