Securing Critical Infrastructure in the Face of Evolving Cyber Threats

Benny Czarny of OPSWAT outlines the threat landscape affecting critical infrastructure sectors, and how those organizations can use threat intelligence. He looks at the software supply chain — and how its constituents can better protect themselves. Czarny also talks about how organizations can enhance their incident response capabilities, and revisits the importance of regular training to make sure the human elements in the equation stay strong and informed.

About the Speaker: Benny Czarny is the founder and CEO of OPSWAT, a leading cybersecurity firm with over 1,500 customers, 500 employees, and 11 offices worldwide. Founded with a personal investment in 2002 to offer a unique, market-driven approach to security application design and development, OPSWAT has been breaking new ground in the field of cybersecurity for more than 15 years. Benny has over 20 years of experience in successfully identifying market needs and building, marketing, and selling innovative cloud-based security products and solutions. From the early days of computer viruses, he was interested and involved in the fields of encryption, network operations, and security vulnerability detection and research. Prior to founding OPSWAT, Benny held technical leadership positions at NetManage, Netect and BindView. Benny earned a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Technion-Machon Technologi Le'Israel.