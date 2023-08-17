informa
Announcements
Event
Where and When Automation Makes Sense For Enterprise Cybersecurity | August 29 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
Best Practices and Tools for OT and IT Security | August 16 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
ICS/OT Security
1 MIN READ
video

Securing Critical Infrastructure in the Face of Evolving Cyber Threats

In this Dark Reading News Desk segment, OPSWAT founder Benny Czarny outlines the threat landscape affecting critical infrastructure sectors.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 17, 2023
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney chats with Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO, OPSWAT
Source: Dark Reading

Benny Czarny of OPSWAT outlines the threat landscape affecting critical infrastructure sectors, and how those organizations can use threat intelligence. He looks at the software supply chain — and how its constituents can better protect themselves. Czarny also talks about how organizations can enhance their incident response capabilities, and revisits the importance of regular training to make sure the human elements in the equation stay strong and informed.

About the Speaker: Benny Czarny is the founder and CEO of OPSWAT, a leading cybersecurity firm with over 1,500 customers, 500 employees, and 11 offices worldwide. Founded with a personal investment in 2002 to offer a unique, market-driven approach to security application design and development, OPSWAT has been breaking new ground in the field of cybersecurity for more than 15 years. Benny has over 20 years of experience in successfully identifying market needs and building, marketing, and selling innovative cloud-based security products and solutions. From the early days of computer viruses, he was interested and involved in the fields of encryption, network operations, and security vulnerability detection and research. Prior to founding OPSWAT, Benny held technical leadership positions at NetManage, Netect and BindView. Benny earned a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Technion-Machon Technologi Le'Israel.

Threat IntelligenceRiskCloudEndpoint
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Windows Defender-Pretender Attack Dismantles Flagship Microsoft EDR
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
'Downfall' Bug in Billions of Intel CPUs Reveals Major Design Flaw
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
It's Time for Cybersecurity to Talk About Climate Change
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
OWASP Lead Flags Gaping Hole in Software Supply Chain Security
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports