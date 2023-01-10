informa
/
ICS/OT Security
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

San Fran's BART Investigates Vice Society Data Breach Claims

Vice Society is boasting that it compromised the San Francisco transportation system, while BART maintains operations and mounts an investigation.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
January 10, 2023
BART train
Source: Chris North via Alamy Stock Photo

The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit System (BART) was listed this week by ransomware group Vice Society as being among its latest victims.

Brett Callow, threat analyst with Emsisoft, flagged the Vice Society BART brag on Jan. 6. However, BART's spokesperson Alicia Trost told Dark Reading there haven't been any service disruptions as a result of a cyberattack and that an investigation is ongoing.

"We are investigating the data that has been posted," Trost told Dark Reading by email. "To be clear, no BART services or internal business systems have been impacted. As with other government agencies, we are taking all necessary precautions to respond."

Vice Society was also behind a recent spate of school breaches in the US and beyond, most recently releasing the personal information stolen from a group of 14 schools in the UK.

