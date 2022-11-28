NanoLock Brings Built-In Meter-Level Cybersecurity to Renesas Customers

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — NanoLock Security, a leading cybersecurity provider for IIoT and OT devices and machines, today announces built-in, zero-trust meter-level cyber security protection for Renesas Electronics Corp. customers' smart meter products.

As the global energy economy worsens and cyberthreats like energy fraud and theft grow more frequent, Renesas' customers in meter manufacturing will now have NanoLock Security 's DLMS compatible, zero-trust cyber protection built-in to their meters with no impact on performance, functionality, or deployment speed, giving them a significant competitive advantage.

This new solution gives Renesas' customers, renowned smart meter manufacturers, the ability to quickly build a product that is secure from all attack vectors, including insider manipulation and human error, without any disruptions to meter operations or product time to market.

"Edge devices like advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) are vulnerable targets for cyber attackers and can compromise service integrity, revenue, and safety," said David Stroud, Chief Revenue Officer, NanoLock Security. "With our meter-level protection built into Renesas metering solutions, Renesas customers can now bring secure and tamper-proof smart meters to the market faster, a critical edge in a hotly competitive industry."

NanoLock will be exhibiting the new solution at the Enlit Europe show in Frankfurt Germany at Altlatica Booth #12.1.C132.

To find out how manufacturers can get the new Renesas MCUs into their smart meters, visit the Renesas RL78 Partner page. To learn more about NanoLock, visit NanoLockSecurity.com.

NanoLock Security protects the operational integrity of connected devices, smart meters, and machines against cyber events and human error to maintain business continuity, improve safety and safeguard revenues.

Trusted by critical infrastructure customers, such as utilities, industrial and manufacturing companies, NanoLock Security protects power generation and energy management, industrial, water and wastewater plants, as well as food & beverage manufacturing, while ensuring compliance with international security standards and guidelines. NanoLock is headquartered in Israel with offices in the US, Europe, and Japan. Visit www.nanolocksecurity.com for more information and follow NanoLock on Twitter and LinkedIn.

