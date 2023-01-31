NanoLock Addresses Global Industrial & OT Cyber Demand with Expansions into Europe and North America

Hod Hasharon, Israel – January 31, 2023 — NanoLock Security, a leading provider of zero-trust, device-level cybersecurity for OT systems, accelerates its expansion into European and North American markets and announces new strategic leadership hires. The move comes in response to the growing demand for Industrial and OT security as a result of major geo-political events, as well as the latest regulations calling for a zero-trust device-level approach. The new hires will boost NanoLock's sales, marketing, product, and business development growth, dominating the market of protection for connected devices and machines against outsiders, insiders, supply chain attacks, and human error.

"In response to market changes and the latest regulatory developments in the US, requiring zero-trust, device-level protection for connected manufacturing machinery and industrial devices, NanoLock is proud to announce a roster of strategic hires - all distinguished experts - in several countries," said Eran Fine, the CEO and Co-Founder of NanoLock. "As the first and only solution currently addressing this need, we are committed to meeting the demand and expanding our reach to more customers around the world."

Growing Demand Requires A Growing Team

To drive further engagement with strategic partners, distributors, global system integrators, as well as manufacturing companies and utilities, NanoLock has promoted David Stroud to Chief Revenue Officer and tasked him with building a global sales team with deep experience protecting OT systems. Stroud is an industry-recognized leader who served as GM & COO in the energy and metering sector.

The company has also hired Moty Kanias (Col, IDF) as Vice President of Cyber Strategy and Alliances to support their growing network of partners. Formerly a colonel in the Israeli Defense Forces, where he was most recently the Commander of Information Operation Center and the Head of Counter-Intelligence Research, Kanias elevates NanoLock’s ability to protect partners’ vulnerable systems thanks to his extensive counter-intelligence background and international cyber policy experience.

Responsible for the development of the new generation of IIoT and OT product lines, Helen Bravo joins NanoLock as the VP of Product. Bravo has 25 years of success building and launching cyber security protection products and managing product management processes at cyber companies like Checkmarx Security, DocAuthority, and Israel Cloud Computing Association.

NanoLock has brought on Tamar Milstein as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to lead an expanded marketing program. With over 20 years of experience in B2B marketing in cybersecurity, fintech, and IT sectors, Milstein will lead marketing strategies that will drive awareness and generate demand for NanoLock’s unique solution.

For more information on NanoLock, its expanding global network of customers, manufacturing partners, and distributors, and its unique device-level OT cyber protection solution, visit www.nanolocksec.com.