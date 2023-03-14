informa
LockBit Threatens to Leak Stolen SpaceX Schematics

The ransomware group sent a message directly to Elon Musk: Pay or the confidential SpaceX information goes up for grabs on the Dark Web.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
March 14, 2023
The SpaceX rocket launch pad area.
Source: Federico Rostagno via Alamy Stock Photo

The LockBit ransomware group is reportedly threating to release stolen SpaceX schematics unless Elon Musk pays to keep them under wraps.

Musk has until March 20 to make an extortion payment, according to a recent LockBit post shared on Twitter by cybersecurity analyst Dominic Alvieri. The confidential drawings were reportedly lifted not from SpaceX itself, but from a third-party vendor: Maximum Industries, which produces parts for SpaceX projects.

"Elon Musk we will help you sell your drawings to mother manufacturers — build the ship faster and fly away," the LockBit ransomware demand read.

Ransomware accounted for about $34 million in adjusted losses reported to the FBI last year, according to the FBI's Internet Crime Report (PDF).

