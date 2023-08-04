informa
Announcements
Event
Where and When Automation Makes Sense For Enterprise Cybersecurity | August 29 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
Best Practices and Tools for OT and IT Security | August 16 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
ICS/OT Security
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Hawaii's Gemini North Observatory Suspended After Cyberattack

It is unclear who the threat actors were or what kind of cyberattack was attempted on the observatory, but for now it, and a sister site in Chile, remain closed to the skies.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 04, 2023
an image of Gemini North located in Hawaii.
Gemini North
Source: peace portal photo via Alamy Stock Photo

The National Science Foundation's (NSF) National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory (NOIRLab), which is the US center for ground-based optical-infrared astronomy, detected an attempted cyberattack on its computer systems. The incident required the lab to suspend its observations at Gemini North, which is located in Hawaii.

The NOIRLab cybersecurity team acted quickly and said they were thus able to prevent damage to the observatory, according to a notice the lab released. In order to conduct an investigation and "out of an abundance of caution," the computer systems and website have been shut down at Gemini North, and the proposal tools were taken offline, though the main NOIRLab website still remains online. 

As the NOIRLab IT team creates a recovery plan alongside its cyber experts, the Gemini North telescope has been stowed away in "its zenith-pointing position."

Gemini North is one of only two telescopes at the Gemini Observatory and is part of an international science partnership between various countries, including the US, Canada, and Chile; the other telescope — Gemini South — is located in Cerro Pachón, Chile. Both telescopes have been shut down to allow the IT team to be able to investigate what occurred in the incident, which is unclear at this time.

"There is currently no impact on other NOIRLab infrastructure. Our highest priorities are to safely and securely resume observations, as well as to understand and learn from this incident," the NOIRLab stated in its announcement.

This is not the first time that space exploration equipment has been targeted by cyberattackers. Last November, the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA) radio telescope in Chile became an unlikely target for a cyberattack when unknown assailants knocked its systems offline.

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsAttacks/Breaches
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Exclusive: CISA Sounds the Alarm on UEFI Security
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
'DarkBERT' GPT-Based Malware Trains Up on the Entire Dark Web
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Summer Documentary Watch Party: 8 Sizzling Cybersecurity Tales
Karen Spiegelman, Features Editor
Tesla Jailbreak Unlocks Theft of In-Car Paid Features
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports