Dragos Raises $74M in Latest Funding Round

ICS/OT vendor Dragos has raised $74 million in a Series D extension funding round led by investing firm WestCap.

This investment is in addition to the Series D round that occurred in October 2021, bringing Dragos's Series D round to $274 million. Its overall investment funding to date amounts to $440 million.

"As cyberattacks escalate in frequency and complexity, it is critical that we support the scaling of leading companies like Dragos whose mission is to 'safeguard civilization,'" stated Laurence A. Tosi, founder and managing partner at WestCap.

The funding will allow the company to expand beyond the US and Europe. Dragos previously established a presence in the United Kingdom and recently forged a partnership with Macnica in Japan to provide Dragos products there. In addition, Dragos has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore to strengthen its safeguards against cyberattacks in the region and has increased its presence in the Middle East.