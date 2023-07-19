Cloud Range Appoints Cybersecurity Leader Galina Antova to Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (

Cloud Range, the industry's leading cyber range solution to reduce cyber risk across the organization, today announced that it has appointed Galina Antova

to its board of directors to help propel the company to the next level as it continues its global leadership making organizations around the world more resilient against cyber attacks.

Galina Antova is a respected cybersecurity leader who brings to Cloud Range a proven track record in building successful cybersecurity companies and over a decade of experience advancing the state of cybersecurity for critical infrastructure. As Co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer of industrial cybersecurity company Claroty, Antova played an integral role in growing the organization from its conceptual stage to a unicorn with over $100 million in sales.

"I couldn't be more excited about Galina joining the Cloud Range team. She is an incredible cybersecurity entrepreneur, a respected executive, and one of the world's leading experts on OT and industrial cybersecurity. We are incredibly privileged to have her on board," said Debbie Gordon, Founder and CEO of Cloud Range. "Galina's perspective and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to shape our strategic direction and build our brand globally. By adding her deep experience in the industrial industry, we are confident in our ability to further strengthen our market presence and continue exceeding customer expectations.”

“It is a privilege to join Cloud Range’s talented woman-led team who has such a powerful vision to continue to build and lead the cyber range-as-a-service category. Cloud Range is transforming the way organizations are training, retaining, and maintaining all levels of cyber talent, strengthening their operations, and becoming more resilient,” said Antova. “Cybersecurity professionals, especially those on the front lines of defense, face one of the most stressful jobs in existence today, leading to high burnout. In addition, few companies focus on continued training in the space. My goal with Cloud Range is to help the company develop innovative solutions that ease the burden of incident responders and cyber professionals on the front lines, enhance their efficiency, and empower them with the knowledge they need to overcome challenges they may encounter while responding to incidents.”

Antova will play a key role on the board of directors in helping advance Cloud Range through the next phase of company growth as it expands product offerings and capabilities to new and existing customers globally. Her experience driving growth will help Cloud Range continue to reach new audiences, guide new product development, and leverage new sales.

Before co-founding Claroty, Antova held the position of Global Head of Industrial Security Services at Siemens, where she established the industry’s first-ever comprehensive industrial cybersecurity offering for enterprise customers. Prior to Siemens, she held a number of technical leadership roles in IBM's Provisioning and Cloud Solutions business. Antova also brings expertise from working with Fortune 500 companies on large-scale digital transformations and advising Boards, CISOs, and CIOs on leveraging cybersecurity as a competitive advantage. She frequently advises Boards, shareholders, media, and the public on the compliance and risk implications of security breaches in industrial networks and, in particular, risks relating to national security.

Antova is passionate about furthering women in technology. She is a Founding Member of Firstboard.io, a curated group of accomplished female executives in technology working together to increase the representation of women on boards and at the highest level of corporate governance and management. She also served as Program Chair for the Seed-to-A Program at All Raise, a program dedicated to guiding and supporting women entrepreneurs through all stages of funding and growth.

About Cloud Range

Cloud Range is a pioneer in cybersecurity simulation training, providing the first-ever full-service, customizable cyberattack simulation training solution in the world. Used by enterprise SOC and incident response teams, managed security service providers (MSSPs), governments, higher education institutions, utilities, critical infrastructure, and many other industries, Cloud Range enables organizations to accelerate the cyber defense skills of their cybersecurity professionals using its proprietary simulation and assessment platform. Customers can train security teams, assess candidates, onboard new hires, and improve cybersecurity team skills, significantly reducing cyber risk. Cloud Range is the #1 fastest-growing female-led cyber company in the world, on the CyberTech100 list of most innovative companies in the world, and on Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech list. Learn more at cloudrangecyber.com.