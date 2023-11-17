PRESS RELEASE

DALLAS and TOKYO, November 15, 2023 — VicOne, an automotive cybersecurity solutions leader, today introduced the first joint solution withBlock Harborsince announcing its investment in the company earlier this year.VicOne and Block Harborhave developed an integrated workflow-based system for the automotive industry that provides actionable intelligence to cybersecurity design teams, the Vehicle Security Operations Center (VSOC) and Product Security Incident Response Teams. Designed to help automakers generate revenue from the increased volume and velocity of software-enabled feature releases and maintenance, this system significantly changes the current time-consuming manual and siloed process, to support more software updates in the vehicle and manage the increasing threat perception.

“With the combined expertise of Block Harbor in cybersecurity design and operating production systems, and more than 30 years of VicOne's threat intelligence and market leading vulnerability disclosures, we are able to continuously monitor threats and consistently improve the accuracy of cybersecurity posture over time,” said Max Cheng, CEO, VicOne. “This collaboration effectively bridges the gap between design and maintenance teams, ensuring a faster and more efficient design that is learning from cybersecurity posture during the vehicle deployment and maintenance lifecycle.”

The integrated VicOne and Block Harbor solution is a modular system that helps manage cybersecurity design and fixes in software defined vehicles at scale. When a new threat or vulnerability is discovered, it immediately helps automakers realize how they are impacted and the severity of the risk. It empowers them to make a quick decision on the action required, and to assign the right owner.

The system also allows the design teams to query production data and improve the design, that goes into a continuous learning model on the digital twin of the vehicle for further testing. Software feature releases can be tested for cybersecurity with speed and reliability, and vehicles on the road can be updated over the air (OTA). In addition, the modular system is designed using open standards for better and more secure connectivity to different data sources. This enables users in the automotive industry to choose their own deployment model, depending on their cybersecurity roadmap.

”Driver and passenger safety is paramount for carmakers with the ever-increasing threat of cyberattacks on software defined vehicles from hackers continually looking for weaknesses,” said Brandon Barry, CEO, Block Harbor. “As vehicles become more dynamic – with software changes and feature releases at a higher frequency–we’re making it easy to maintain vehicle cybersecurity lifecycle, protecting future revenues and ensuring that advancements in mobility stay safe.”

More detailed information on the integrated workflow-based solution from VicOne and Block Harbor, and related use cases is available in a VicOne white paper, which can bedownload here.

About VicOne

With a vision to secure the vehicles of tomorrow, VicOne delivers a broad portfolio of cybersecurity software and services for the automotive industry. Purpose-built to address the rigorous needs of automotive manufacturers, VicOne solutions are designed to secure and scale with the specialized demands of the modern vehicle. As a Trend Micro subsidiary, VicOne is powered by a solid foundation in cybersecurity drawn from Trend Micro's 30+ years in the industry, delivering unparalleled automotive protection and deep security insights that enable our customers to build secure as well as smart vehicles. For more information, visitwww.vicone.com.

About Block Harbor

Block Harbor was established in 2014 in direct response to the Jeep Hack – the moment the industry took notice to the risk of cyberattacks to vehicles. In launching with several of the Automakers, Suppliers, and Auditors that were quick to act in vehicle cybersecurity, Block Harbor has always operated at the forefront, solving new challenges and building new solutions alongside our customers. Block Harbor’s platform, the Vehicle Security Engineering Cloud (VSEC), combined with Block Harbor’s services from our Vehicle Security Operations team and our Vehicle Cybersecurity Labs team leads the industry with solutions that are tailor fit for the mobility ecosystem. Learn more atblockharbor.io.