SCADA Market Is Set to Reach $18.7B by 2031

REDDING, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'SCADA Market by Type (Monolithic SCADA Systems, Distributed SCADA Systems, Networked SCADA Systems), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Deployment Mode, End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, Automotive, F&B)—Global Forecast to 2031.

The rising adoption of automated technologies across Europe and Asia-Pacific, the advent of Industry 5.0, the growing demand for smart and digitized production processes, and the increasing emphasis on industrial automation are key factors driving the growth of SCADA. However, the high initial investment requirements for SCADA implementation are restraining the growth of this market.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of wireless sensor networks and the proliferation of smart factories are expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the risk of cyberattacks is a major challenge impacting market growth. Furthermore, the rising adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies and the increasing reliance on Human-Machine Interface (HMI) systems are prominent trends in the SCADA market.

Advent of Industry 5.0 Boosting the Demand for Scada Systems

Industry 5.0, also known as the Fifth Industrial Revolution, is a new and emerging phase of industrialization that builds upon the principles of Industry 4.0 but emphasizes the human touch and the integration of human skills with advanced technologies. Industry 4.0 focused on technologies such as the Internet of Things and big data, whereas Industry 5.0 seeks to involve human, environmental, and social aspects.

As Industry 5.0 promotes enhanced collaboration between humans and machines, there is an increasing demand for sophisticated automation and control systems capable of effectively bridging the gap between these elements. SCADA systems facilitate real-time monitoring and control of industrial processes, playing an important role in enabling seamless interactions between humans and machines. They offer the necessary infrastructure for incorporating human input and feedback into automated workflows, thereby optimizing performance and efficiency. With Industry 5.0 driving the adoption of advanced technologies, the requirement for comprehensive monitoring and control solutions to ensure seamless integration and coordination is growing. SCADA systems have significantly improved the reliability and capability of automation. Centralized SCADA systems are increasingly utilized for decision-making in hazardous situations to prevent accidents in complex infrastructure. These systems oversee and manage entire sites, support informed decision-making, enhance efficiency, and minimize downtime. The advantages provided by SCADA systems, coupled with the escalating need to maintain the integrity and reliability of critical infrastructure, are driving market growth.

Governments are actively supporting industrial automation and digitalization initiatives. For example, in January 2021, the President of Spain introduced three new plans for SMEs (2021-2025)—the Connectivity Plan, the Strategy to Promote 5G Plan, and the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence. These plans are part of the Spain 2025 Digital Agenda and aim to advance the development and deployment of SCADA systems across various industries. By enhancing capabilities and driving digital transformation, these initiatives are increasing demand for SCADA systems and contributing to market growth.

SCADA Market Analysis: Key Segmental Findings

By Type: In 2024, the networked SCADA systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of 47.5% of the SCADA market. Moreover, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

By Component: In 2024, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of 55.9% of the SCADA market. However, the software segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

By Deployment Mode: In 2024, the on-premise deployments segment is expected to account for the dominant share of the SCADA market. However, the cloud-based deployments segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

By End-use Industry: In 2024, the manufacturing segment is expected to account for the major share of 26.4% of the SCADA market. However, the automotive segment is slated to record the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

Geographic Analysis:

By geography, the SCADA market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of 32.1% of the SCADA market. The North America SCADA market is expected to reach $5,488.3 million by 2031.

The industrial sector has seen extensive implementation of automation systems, especially in North America. Manufacturers in this region are increasingly deploying advanced automation technologies in their operations. North American countries are competing with their Asian and European counterparts to position themselves as key manufacturing centers, with the goal of lowering costs related to importing goods. The high labor costs in the U.S. are a primary impetus for the adoption of process control systems, such as SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition), MES (Manufacturing Execution System), and DCS (Distributed Control System). These systems are instrumental in reducing the need for human oversight and management of automation processes.

Key market players are focusing on developing SCADA solutions with advanced features tailored for various industrial applications, including oil & gas, power, utilities, automotive, electronics, and F&B. For example, in October 2022, Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.) introduced Movicon.NExT 4.2, an advanced automation platform designed for seamless integration with field devices and enterprise systems. This software provides the data and insights necessary for achieving operational excellence across diverse applications in discrete and hybrid manufacturing sectors, including F&B, packaged consumer goods, energy, infrastructure, building automation, and machine automation.

Furthermore, in October 2022, AtomTech (U.S.) expanded its North American presence by launching AtomTech Canada. This move addresses the growing demand for automation, cybersecurity, SCADA, and IIoT 4.0 solutions across industries such as automotive, medical equipment, and warehouse logistics. Such developments support the growth of the SCADA market in the region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest-growing Regional Market

The SCADA market in Asia-Pacific is poised to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In 2024, China is expected to account for the major share of the SCADA market in Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific generates significant growth opportunities for the adoption of industrial process control solutions, given its extensive and diverse manufacturing sector. Traditionally, manual or semi-automatic control processes have characterized industrial production in the region. However, advanced automation solutions are becoming essential for achieving the flexibility required in high-volume production lines, thereby enhancing overall operational efficiency.

Asia-Pacific is a prominent manufacturing hub across multiple sectors, including automotive, electronics, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and more. This manufacturing prominence is a significant driver of automation technology adoption in the region. SCADA solutions are increasingly being adopted in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, driven by efforts to modernize manufacturing facilities and the need for SCADA software to interface with Remote Terminal Units (RTUs), Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), and Human-Machine Interface (HMI) components. The focus on improving process efficiencies and reducing production costs further fuels market growth, enabling operators to analyze and make decisions from remote locations.

The rapid advancement of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) is having a profound impact on economies in the APAC region. Asiais expected to be the fastest-growing automation market, driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, economic development, rising wages, and decreasing costs associated with automated industrial technologies. The increasing awareness of advanced industrial control solutions, including SCADA systems for comprehensive manufacturing process monitoring, is a key driver of this market growth.

The U.K. Continues to Dominate the SCADA Market in Europe

In 2024, the U.K. is expected to account for the largest share of the SCADA market in Europe. Several factors are driving the adoption of industrial control systems in the U.K., including the expansion of the manufacturing industry, stringent manufacturing and industrial safety regulations, increased diversity in consumer products, growing awareness of automated systems, and rising labor costs. Many enterprises and industries in the U.K. are increasingly adopting automated machines and control solutions to enhance operational process monitoring. Key sectors such as oil & gas, power, automotive, F&B, electronics, and semiconductors are leading the way in implementing industrial control systems. In response to the evolving needs of these industries, market players are actively developing advanced SCADA solutions. For example, in September 2020, Severn Trent plc (U.K.) invested USD 6.4 million to upgrade its SCADA monitoring and management systems to a cloud-based platform.

SCADA Market: Competition Analysis

This report offers a competitive analysis based on an extensive assessment of the leading players' product portfolios, geographic presence, and key growth strategies adopted over the past three to four years. Major companies in the SCADA market have implemented various strategies to expand their product offerings and global footprints and augment their market shares. The key strategies followed by most companies in the SCADA market were product launches & enhancements, acquisitions, expansion, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations. The key market players operating in the SCADA market include Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Schneider Electric SE (France), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), General Electric Company (U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Pilz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Survalent Technology Corporation (Canada), Valmet (Finland), and Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan).

