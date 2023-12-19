PRESS RELEASE



Salvador has built its market-leading cyber-attack recovery platform with its patented security failover technology to prevent downtime damage and ensure ongoing operational continuity for Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS). With the average downtime period after a cyber-attack being up to 3 weeks and leading to the majority of direct and indirect damages, Salvador Technologies' platform bypasses standard recovery protocols and allows critical infrastructure operators and industrial enterprises to recover from attacks and any malfunction within only 30 seconds.

Salvador Technologies was founded in 2020 by Alex Yevtushenko (CEO) and Oleg Vusiker (CTO), two childhood friends, innovation enthusiasts, with vast experience in cyber security.

"The number of cyber-attacks on critical infrastructures is exponentially increasing," says Alex Yevtushenko, Co-Founder and CEO of Salvador Technologies. "The security challenges are growing, especially in light of the artificial intelligence (AI) that has penetrated into cybercrime, and the need for an effective recovery solution is critical."

"We are thrilled to announce this round of financing and welcome additional investors to our journey."

The company's rapidly expanding customer base includes multi-national manufacturing corporations in the chemical, food, automotive, and aerospace industries as well as critical infrastructure organizations such as national maritime ports, healthcare centers, water, and energy providers in multiple geographies.

"Salvador solves a tremendous problem in the underserved OT cyber security market," said Tal Yatsiv, General Partner at Pico Venture Partners. "The company's innovative solution acts as an insurance policy for organizations, eliminating risk by ensuring an immediate full recovery following an attack or a system malfunction."

About Salvador Technologies

Founded in 2020, Salvador Technologies provides security failover technology for cyber-attack recovery and downtime prevention in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) and Operational Technology (OT) organizations. Its innovative solution bypasses standard cyber-attack recovery protocols and forensics measures, minimizing downtime, and regains operations within an astonishing 30-second timeframe. The company's platform is used by some of the world's most secure critical infrastructure organizations, including manufacturing, aerospace, maritime, energy, and water companies.

