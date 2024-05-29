NRECA Signs MOU With Electricity Information Sharing and Analysis Center

May 29, 2024

1 Min Read

PRESS RELEASE

ARLINGTON, Va. – The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association has signed an agreement with the North American Electric Reliability Corporation’s Electricity Information Sharing and Analysis Center to enhance electric sector cybersecurity through increased information sharing and collaboration.

The memorandum of understanding prioritizes the sharing of intelligence about security threats, vulnerabilities and cyber incidents through heightened coordination between the E-ISAC and NRECA’s Threat Analysis Center.

“Electric sector cybersecurity challenges and threats are increasingly complex and require seamless coordination between industry partners,” NRECA CEO Jim Matheson said. “This MOU will facilitate enhanced collaboration between the E-ISAC and NRECA’s TAC, ensuring the reciprocal exchange of critical threat information and analysis.”  

Under the MOU, NRECA will provide E-ISAC with deidentified summaries of cyber threats and incident reports from its member electric co-ops, while E-ISAC will share advisories and analysis of threat data.

Ultimately, the partnership aims to strengthen both parties’ security capabilities through collaborative exercises, knowledge sharing and comprehensive joint efforts.

The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association is the national trade association representing nearly 900 local electric cooperatives. From growing suburbs to remote farming communities, electric co-ops serve as engines of economic development for 42 million Americans across 56 percent of the nation’s landscape. As local businesses built by the consumers they serve, electric cooperatives have meaningful ties to rural America and invest $15 billion annually in their communities.

