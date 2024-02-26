Sponsored By

NIST Releases Cybersecurity Framework 2.0

New guidance expands the framework to consider organizations beyond critical infrastructure; it also addresses governance and supply chain cybersecurity.

Dark Reading Staff

February 26, 2024

1 Min Read
NIST letters written over circuit board
Source: Borka Kiss via Alamy Stock Photo

After several years of deliberation, the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) has released its Cybersecurity Framework 2.0.

The new framework builds on its long-standing, cyber-risk-reducing recommendations to include the concerns of organizations outside of its initial focus on critical infrastructure.

NIST released its first CSF in 2014, at the direction of a presidential executive order to help organizations, specifically critical infrastructure, mitigate cybersecurity risk. The CSF 2.0 builds on the existing five basic functions (Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover) and has been updated to include a sixth, Govern. NIST's CSF 2.0 also addresses supply chain risks.

"Developed by working closely with stakeholders and reflecting the most recent cybersecurity challenges and management practices, this update aims to make the framework even more relevant to a wider swath of users in the United States and abroad," according to a statement from Kevin Stine, chief of NIST's Applied Cybersecurity Division. 

NIST noted CSF 2.0 includes a reference tool cybersecurity teams can use to gather guidance data, as well as a searchable catalog, and a wide offering of references to help organizations of all sizes and sophistication levels implement the new framework.

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Two U-Haul trucks in a driveway
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
U-Haul Reports 67K Customers Impacted by Data BreachU-Haul Reports 67K Customers Impacted by Data Breach
byDark Reading Staff
Feb 27, 2024
1 Min Read
Chinese flag on a monitor with green code running on a screen in the background
Threat Intelligence
iSoon's Secret APT Status Exposes China's Foreign Hacking MachinationsiSoon's Secret APT Status Exposes China's Foreign Hacking Machinations
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Feb 22, 2024
4 Min Read
Nuclear mushroom cloud against red backdrop
Remote Workforce
ConnectWise ScreenConnect Mass Exploitation Delivers RansomwareConnectWise ScreenConnect Mass Exploitation Delivers Ransomware
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Feb 23, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events