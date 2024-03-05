Sponsored By

Network Perception Introduces Rapid Verification of Zone-to-Zone Segmentation

March 5, 2024

2 Min Read

PRESS RELEASE

CHICAGO — (BUSINESS WIRE) — Network Perception, innovators of operational technology (OT) solutions that protect mission-critical assets, today introduced new platform features and capabilities as part of its roll-out of NP-View version 5.0, including next-generation network access modeling and rapid verification of zone-to-zone segmentation.

The NP-View 5.0 platform provides OT network cybersecurity professionals with a holistic Zone Matrix that illustrates the communication between user created topology zones, alongside subnet, and services information.

The 5.0 platform also provides a more specific, device level Interface Connectivity Matrix that displays interface interconnectivity on an identified network device as well as the communications between security zones defined on the device.

NP-View also offers enhanced reporting capabilities for individual devices and topology views, 5.0 provides 3 new tables including: a network device interfaces table, a routes on network devices table, and a Network Address Translation (NAT) table.

“NP-View 5.0 provides an independent, standardized approach to validating the state of network assets and configurations - without requiring access to the network itself,” said Robin Berthier, co-founder and CEO of Network Perception. “Utilizing a lightweight non-invasive technology, it's the fastest way to understand a network and verify zone-to-zone segmentation instantly. It provides a clear visual of how traffic can flow across the network, offering key insights on zone-to-zone access policies. Complete network security reviews that have previously taken our customers months can now be completed in a few hours.”

For more information about NP-View 5.0 visit: https://network-perception.com/product/

About Network Perception

Since 2017, Network Perception has set the standard for best-in-class OT network cybersecurity audit and compliance solutions. Its flagship product, NP-View, provides a lightweight, non-invasive network visualization platform for OT networks that enables organizations to rapidly identify network misconfigurations, assess risk, and ensure compliance. Network Perception is securing the connected infrastructure that runs the world!

For more information visit network-perception.com.

Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Microsoft logo
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Microsoft Zero-Day Used by Lazarus in Rootkit AttackMicrosoft Zero-Day Used by Lazarus in Rootkit Attack
byDark Reading Staff
Mar 1, 2024
1 Min Read
Ivanti logo on a wall
Endpoint Security
Chinese APT Developing Exploits to Defeat Already Patched Ivanti UsersChinese APT Developing Exploits to Defeat Already Patched Ivanti Users
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Feb 29, 2024
6 Min Read
A hand pointing to a screen on which the letters "AI" are typed alongside other technology icons
Application Security
Hugging Face AI Platform Riddled With 100 Malicious Code-Execution ModelsHugging Face AI Riddled With 100 Malicious Code-Execution Models
byElizabeth Montalbano, Contributing Writer
Feb 29, 2024
5 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events