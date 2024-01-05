Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.
IoT surge across the Middle East spawns demand for more secure devices in business, healthcare, and energy.
January 5, 2024
Dubai-based AmiViz and US-based Internet of Things security vendor Asimily have teamed up to provide industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and medical device security offerings in the Middle East.
The announcement comes on the heels of Dubai's second digital strategy, in which collaboration between local and international cybersecurity organizations is a key feature.
Ilyas Mohammed, chief operating officer of Amiviz, a B2B cybersecurity marketplace, said in an announcement there is an increasing need for robust IoT security solutions in the Middle East as IoT adoption has increased across various verticals.
A spokesperson for Asimily said there is more demand for device security in the healthcare industry, as well as for industrial IoT security in the energy and utilities sector.
"With the increasing integration of smart devices, safeguarding sensitive data, ensuring privacy, and preventing unauthorized access are paramount," the spokesperson said. "A robust IoT security framework builds trust, reliability, and resilience, fostering a secure and seamless connected environment for users."
Market forecasts for IoT deployment in the Middle East show rapid growth. Fortune Business Insights said the IoT market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to jump from US$43.99 billion in 2023 to US$241.65 billion by 2030.
