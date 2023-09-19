informa
Quick Hits

Trend Micro Patches Zero-Day Endpoint Vulnerability

The critical vulnerability involves uninstalling third-party security products and has been used in cyberattacks.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
September 19, 2023
Screen that has locks, code, and the words "attack" and "danger" running through it
Source: Sergey Nivens via Adobe Stock

Trend Micro has released an advisory covering a critical zero-day flaw — tracked as CVE-2023-41179 — that affects Apex One, Apex One SaaS, and Worry-Free Business Security.

The vulnerability can be exploited for arbitrary code execution, and it revolves around the "products' ability to uninstall third-party security software."

The advisory, written in Japanese, details how an attacker would need access to a product's administrative console and would have had to have stolen its management console authentication prior to the attack, since the vulnerability can't infiltrate a network on its own.  

Trend Micro also noted that this vulnerability has been exploited in the wild, having "confirmed that this vulnerability has been used in actual attacks. We recommend updating to the latest version as soon as possible."

Patches have been released for products impacted by this vulnerability.

