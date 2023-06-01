informa
Endpoint
Top macOS Malware Threats: Here Are 6 to Watch

Apple's growing market share — in a shrinking PC market — and the growing use of Golang for malware development is pushing a gradual increase in malicious tools targeting macOS environments.
Jai Vijayan
Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
June 01, 2023
Junk truck, very rusty and stripped down to the skeleton.
hacker operating a ransomware keyboard
close up of Xcode application on laptop screen with black background.
hacking concept illustration
A person's username and a weak choice of password handwritten in sticky note on laptop. Concept of resetting password.
Laptop computer displaying logo of 3CX, an international VoIP IPBX software developer
Vulnerabilities/ThreatsThreat IntelligenceApplication Security
