ThycoticCentrify Renamed Delinea

Nearly a year after TPG Capital announced that it had acquired privileged access management (PAM) provider Thycotic in a $1.4 billion deal and merged it with its competitor Centrify, the combined ThycoticCentrify rebranded with a new name, Delinea.

Delinea focuses on cloud-based PAM services. "One year ago, in partnership with the Thycotic and Centrify teams, we set out to build a dynamic identity security platform that delivers one of the most comprehensive product suites in the market," Tim Millikin, partner at TPG Capital, said in a statement. "Today's brand launch marks the next exciting milestone in this journey. Delinea is introducing the next generation of cloud-based privileged access, purpose-built for enterprises operating in today's hybrid, perimeter-less, and ever-evolving world."

The company announced its new brand today.







