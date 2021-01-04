Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

4/16/2021
05:10 PM
Dark Reading Staff
Pandemic Drives Greater Need for Endpoint Security

Endpoint security has changed. Can your security plan keep up?

The need to support a mostly remote workforce over the past year, and continued expectation of remote work for the foreseeable future, means endpoint security must be a priority for security teams.

So far, it is an uphill battle, according to the Dark Reading 2021 State of Endpoint Security survey. More than half (57%) of security professionals believe changes to the endpoint environment wrought by the coronavirus pandemic have significantly increased the risk of a major data breach.

The concept of "endpoint security" has evolved significantly for endpoint security managers. How is your enterprise approaching the endpoint security problem? In Battle for the Endpoint, another new Dark Reading report, experts offer advice and recommendations on how to build an endpoint security strategy that works across all devices an end user might employ.

In this report, we talk to practitioners including Tim Rohrbaugh, chief information security officer at JetBlue Airways. Security remained a high priority at JetBlue following the start of the pandemic but securing newly homebound workers meant a rethink on endpoint security.

"Not only are the controls that you put in place [in the office] no longer protecting their systems — because the folks are remote — but now you may not be getting any type of intelligence or visibility into potential misuse," Rohrbaugh says. The bottom line? "If you are not running an EDR and are not able to respond to incidents remotely, then, well, good luck."

Download and read the full report here.

