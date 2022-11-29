Nok Nok and UberEther Partner to Deliver Phishing-Resistant MFA FedRAMP-Certified IAM Solutions

San Jose, CA - November 29, 2022 — Nok Nok, a leader in FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) authentication solutions and a founder of the FIDO Alliance, today announced it is partnering with UberEther, a leading provider of identity and access management solutions to the federal government. Together they will extend FedRAMP certification of UberEther's IAM Advantage platform with innovative cybersecurity capabilities requested by some of the world’s highest-profile agencies and organizations.

FedRAMP’s standards-based approach to security assessment and authorization enables federal agencies, customers, and their suppliers to transition from insecure legacy IT infrastructure to mission-enabling, secure, and continuously-monitored cloud solutions with an increased focus on securing and protecting federal information.

UberEther’s IAM Advantage model is FedRAMP High and DoD Impact Level 5 ready, which means that even the most closely monitored companies can run their identity in the cloud more securely, efficiently, and effectively. Once UberEther is fully FedRAMP authorized, it will have one of the only private-tenant, cloud identity solutions available in the federal marketplace that government agencies use to find compliant, FedRAMP-approved cloud services. This designation builds on UberEther’s highest commitment to security standards.



“Nok Nok is very honored to partner with UberEther to deliver trusted IAM solutions to the largest government agencies with built-in next-level MFA that meets the highest levels of security,” said Nok Nok CEO Phillip Dunkelberger. “Nok Nok’s FIDO authentication solutions add key features and benefits per the federal mandate in the White House’s 2021 Cybersecurity Executive Order that defines how the government will lead by example in adopting best of breed cybersecurity capabilities. Nok Nok and UberEther’s partnership adds new innovation to mandated FedRAMP solutions that enables government agencies and their supplier networks to become phishing-resistant and therefore more secure, while also becoming easier to use.”

“At UberEther, we're extremely excited to be working with Nok Nok on this opportunity to bring phishing-resistant credentials to the federal government,” said Matt Topper, President and CEO, UberEther. “We're not only focused on enabling citizens and partners of the federal government to connect to services more securely, but we're also enabling service members, civilians, government employees, and contractors to work with mission-critical systems more easily.”

“We all know that zero trust is the future of security within the federal government and worldwide, and identity is the first pillar of zero trust that we need to protect the nation. With Nok Nok inside, government agencies and their suppliers will be able to offer more secure sign-in and a great user experience that's better than anything we've been able to provide before,” continued Topper.

Robert Lentz, a member of Nok Nok’s Board of Advisors and who served our nation as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense and the first Chief Information Security Officer for the Department of Defense added, “I am excited about the future that Nok Nok and UberEther are creating. With FIDO passkeys built into device hardware and software applications, and now FedRAMP standards incorporating phishing-resistant MFA, we are keeping our nation’s networks safe along with the agencies, partners, civilians, and government employees who use these networks”.

About UberEther

UberEther effectively builds and efficiently runs the security, identity, and access management services that protect many of our nation’s most critical assets. Identity is the core foundation for secure services in every organization, and we pride ourselves on protecting it. Our established and dependable UberEther team delivers identity solutions for some of the most trusted government agencies and supplier networks.

Since 2009, the UberEther team has been building simple, secure, sustainable customer solutions for local and Federal Government agencies and within the Intelligence Community. We are passionate about using technology to solve problems, and we use this passion to prove innovative solutions on our own time before bringing these innovations to our customers. Our diverse background of development, integration, and operations skills allows our team to take into account all aspects of a solution and ensure that what works great in the lab will excel in production.

About Nok Nok

Nok Nok is a global leader in passwordless customer authentication. Delivering the most innovative FIDO solutions for the authentication market today, Nok Nok empowers global organizations to dramatically improve their user experience and security, and reduce operating expenses while meeting the most advanced privacy and regulatory requirements. TheNok Nok™ S3 Authentication Suite integrates into existing security environments to deliver proven, FIDO-enabled passwordless customer authentication. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, the company has delivered unique inventions and innovations protected by a robust global patent portfolio. As a founder of the FIDO Alliance and an innovator of FIDO standards, Nok Nok is an expert in next-level, multi factor authentication. Global customers trust their customer authentications with Nok Nok’s S3 Suite for their user registrations, sign-ins, and payment confirmations. Nok Nok’s customers and partners include Verizon, Intuit, T-Mobile, BBVA, NTT DOCOMO, NTT DATA, MUFG Bank, AFLAC Japan, Standard Bank, Fujitsu Limited, and Hitachi.

For more information on Nok Nok and phishing-resistant FIDO MFA, visit www.noknok.com, read our company blog, follow us on LinkedIn, see our company videos on YouTube, and read (Director, CISA) Jen Easterly’s blog post on next-level-mfa-fido-authentication.