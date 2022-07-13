Nearly Half of Enterprise Endpoints Present Significant Security Risks

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 13, 2022 – Adaptiva today released the inaugural “Managing Risks and Costs at the Edge” report. Sponsored by Adaptiva and conducted by Ponemon Institute, 629 IT and IT security practitioners in the United States were surveyed, representing an average organizational headcount of 13,213 and IT budget of $184,366,500. Respondents indicated that most enterprises struggle to maintain visibility and control of their endpoint devices, leading to increased security breaches and impaired ability to ward off outside attacks.

Report findings show that the average enterprise now manages approximately 135,000 endpoint devices. Despite $4,252,500 of annual budget spent on endpoint protection, an average of 48 percent of devices – or 64,800 per enterprise – are at risk because they are no longer detected by the organization’s IT department or the endpoints’ operating systems have become outdated. Additionally, 63 percent of respondents find that the lack of visibility into their endpoints is the most significant barrier to achieving a strong security posture.

Additional report highlights include:

Sprawling Centralized Infrastructure: IT organizations are facing unprecedented rates of distribution point sprawl, which has grown rapidly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. 61 percent of respondents say distribution points have increased in the last two years, and the average endpoint has as many as 7 agents installed for remote management, further adding to management complexity.

IT organizations are facing unprecedented rates of distribution point sprawl, which has grown rapidly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. 61 percent of respondents say distribution points have increased in the last two years, and the average endpoint has as many as 7 agents installed for remote management, further adding to management complexity. Updates Are Hardest to Maintain: 62 percent of respondents say new OS and application versions are the most difficult to maintain across all endpoints, followed by patches and security updates at 59 percent, and network settings and connectivity issues at 50 percent.

62 percent of respondents say new OS and application versions are the most difficult to maintain across all endpoints, followed by patches and security updates at 59 percent, and network settings and connectivity issues at 50 percent. Lacking Resources: 66 percent of respondents say that their organizations don’t have ample resources to minimize endpoint risk. Consequently, respondents indicate they could only stop 52 percent of attacks with their current technologies and expertise.

"The world has been changing at unprecedented rates in the last two years, yet there haven’t been any significant innovations in the endpoint management space for over a decade, since the advent of cloud computing,” said Deepak Kumar, Founder and CEO of Adaptiva. “Unfortunately, most organizations are running uphill with endpoint management tools that weren’t designed for today’s distributed, decentralized, and digital-first world. IT needs tools that provide organizations with total and complete visibility over their endpoints, with real-time and continuous delivery of content to keep them healthy, patched, and secure. This won’t be achieved by the dominant endpoint management solutions in the market today, which still rely on bloated centralized infrastructure, in the cloud and on-prem."

As cyberattacks increase in frequency and magnitude, organizations are under increasing pressure to implement effective endpoint management solutions. Fifty-four percent of respondents had an average of 5 attacks on their organizations in the last year, at an average annual cost of $1.8 million. The cascading effects of system downtime and disruptions to employee productivity have left organizations scrambling to keep up.

Fortunately, enterprises now have options that can help eliminate costly infrastructure and repetitive human effort, while also continuously monitoring and automatically remediating endpoint issues with simple customization that keeps the edge of your network secure.

Visit adaptiva.com to read the full report and learn how Adaptiva’s solutions can help your organization gain proactive control over all their Windows endpoint devices.

About Ponemon Institute

Ponemon Institute© is dedicated to advancing responsible information and privacy management practices in business and government. To achieve this objective, the Institute conducts independent research, educates leaders from the private and public sectors, and verifies the privacy and data protection practices of organizations in a variety of industries.

About Adaptiva

Adaptiva provides serverless endpoint management that eliminates the need for a vast IT infrastructure and monitors itself by automating traditionally manual tasks. Leveraging innovative peer-to-peer protocols, the Adaptiva Edge Cloud Platform is powered by the surplus capacity of existing devices already on the network – in the office or working from home. This enables IT to continuously deliver software, configurations and patches to endpoints no matter where they are. The world’s largest enterprise organizations and government agencies rely on Adaptiva for real-time endpoint visibility and content delivery, as well as automated compliance checks, remediations, and patching without ever throttling the network or the end user experience. Learn how at adaptiva.com.