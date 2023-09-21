MGM Restores Casino Operations 10 Days After Cyberattack

Cha-ching! MGM Resorts' hotel and casino operations are back in business following a devastating ransomware attack.

Operations, including gaming, have been shuttered for more than 10 days at MGM, which owns a good chunk of real estate on the Las Vegas Strip, including Bellagio, Mandalay Bay, and MGM Grand, along with dozens more hotels and casinos globally. The attack involved the ALPHV encryptor and a social engineering gambit, and it quickly engulfed the hospitality giant, to the point of guests being unable to access their rooms with their card keys for the first day.

It's tough to quantify the revenue losses from the outages — some sources say MGM has been hemorrhaging more than $8 million per day. But there's finally some good news for the beleaguered company. "We are pleased that all of our hotels and casinos are operating normally," the hospitality giant said in an update on Wednesday. "Our amazing employees are ready to help guests with any intermittent issues."

The (likely very expensive) downtime now appears to be behind the company, but there are some lingering problems: MGM said it was still working to restore online hotel booking and some MGM Rewards functionality.