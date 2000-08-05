Database Security
1/16/2018
Four Malicious Google Chrome Extensions Affect 500K Users

ICEBRG Security Research team's finding highlights an often-overlooked threat.

The ICEBRG Security Research team discovered four malicious Google Chrome extensions during a routine investigation of anomalous traffic. More than 500,000 users, including workstations in major businesses around the world, have been affected.

The team was analyzing an unusual spike in outbound traffic from a workstation at a European VPS provider. Upon further investigation of the traffic, researchers found four malicious extensions available in Google's Chrome Web Store: Change HTTP Request Header, Nyoogle - Custom Logo for Google, Lite Bookmarks, and Stickies - Chrome's Post-it Notes.

This finding highlights the threat of browser extensions, which are available in most major web browsers and an oft-overlooked attack vector. Threat actors know employees usually trust, and have control over, downloading these extensions. Using this knowledge, they can execute code via seemingly legitimate applications to gain a foothold into organizations.

Read more details here.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio

