informa
Announcements
Event
Emerging Cybersecurity Technologies: What You Need to Know - A Dark Reading March 23 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Endpoint
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

ESXi Ransomware Update Outfoxes CISA Recovery Script

New ESXiArgs-ransomware attacks include a workaround for CISA's decryptor, researchers find.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
February 16, 2023
Abstract image depicting ransomware
Source: Wavebreakmedia Ltd. via Alamy Stock Photo

Just a week after the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released its recovery script against ransomware targeting VMWare ESXi virtual machines, a modified version of the malware is already in circulation that renders the decryptor script useless.

So far, around 3,800 servers across the globe have already fallen victim to EXSiArgs ransomware, CISA and the FBI warn.

"Where the old encryption routine skipped large chunks of data based on the size of the file, the new encryption routine only skips small (1MB) pieces and then encrypts the next 1MB," researchers at Malwarebytes said in a new report on the ESXi vulnerability. "This ensures that all files larger than 128MB are encrypted for 50%. Files under 128MB are fully encrypted which was also the case in the old variant."

Targets of ESXi-Args ransomware can tell if they are infected with the new variant if the ransom note directs the victim to contact the threat actor via the TOX encrypted messenger, the report added. The ransom note from the old ESXiArgs variant that can be mitigated by the CISA-issued decryptor includes a Bitcoin address.

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Nearly All Firms Have Ties With Breached Third Parties
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Command-Injection Bug in Cisco Industrial Gear Opens Devices to Complete Takeover
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Beating the Odds: 3 Challenges Women Face in the Cybersecurity Industry
Shikha Kothari, Senior Security Adviser, Eden Data
Phishers Trick Microsoft Into Granting Them 'Verified' Cloud Partner Status
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports