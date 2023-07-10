informa
Announcements
Event
How to Launch a Threat Hunting Program | Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
How to Accelerate XDR Outcomes: Bridging the Gap Between Network and Endpoint | Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Endpoint
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Deepfake Quantum AI Investment Scam Pops Up on Facebook

A consumer finance journalist and television personality took to Twitter to warn his followers about advertisements using his name and face to scam victims.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
July 10, 2023
an image of a girls face being digitally photoshopped and analyzed.
Source: Mike via Adobe Stock

Martin Lewis, a financial journalist and broadcaster, was recently seen promoting an investment scam on Facebook — though, in reality, the widely circulated advertisement was a deepfake video impersonation promoting a Quantum AI investment.

Lewis, who said he does not advertise or promote investments such as these, quickly took to social media to put things in order, debunking any assertion that he was behind such an ad.

"WARNING. THIS IS A SCAM BY CRIMINALS TRYING TO STEAL MONEY. PLS SHARE," he tweeted. "This is frightening, it's the first deepfake video scam I've seen with me in it. Govt & regulators must step up to stop big tech publishing such dangerous fakes. People [will] lose money and it'll ruin lives."

In the video featuring the Lewis deepfake, "Lewis" is seen speaking beside an image of Elon Musk, stating, "Elon Musk presented his new project in which he has already invested more than $3 billion. Musk's new project opens up great investment opportunities for British citizens." The video of the deepfake bears a remarkable likeness to Lewis, believable enough to understand why he was so quick to set the record straight and urge his followers to ignore it.

"These people are trying to pervert and destroy my reputation in order to steal money off vulnerable people," he told the BBC.

Meta was quick to take down the ad, according to a spokesperson, but the incident underscores how deepfake technology is quickly advancing.

Threat IntelligencePrivacy
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Microsoft Teams Exploit Tool Auto-Delivers Malware
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Cl0p's MOVEit Campaign Represents a New Era in Cyberattacks
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Microsoft Can Fix Ransomware Tomorrow
Adam Shostack, Leading expert in threat modeling
Russian Satellite Internet Downed via Attackers Claiming Ties to Wagner Group
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports