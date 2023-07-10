Deepfake Quantum AI Investment Scam Pops Up on Facebook

Martin Lewis, a financial journalist and broadcaster, was recently seen promoting an investment scam on Facebook — though, in reality, the widely circulated advertisement was a deepfake video impersonation promoting a Quantum AI investment.

Lewis, who said he does not advertise or promote investments such as these, quickly took to social media to put things in order, debunking any assertion that he was behind such an ad.

"WARNING. THIS IS A SCAM BY CRIMINALS TRYING TO STEAL MONEY. PLS SHARE," he tweeted. "This is frightening, it's the first deepfake video scam I've seen with me in it. Govt & regulators must step up to stop big tech publishing such dangerous fakes. People [will] lose money and it'll ruin lives."

In the video featuring the Lewis deepfake, "Lewis" is seen speaking beside an image of Elon Musk, stating, "Elon Musk presented his new project in which he has already invested more than $3 billion. Musk's new project opens up great investment opportunities for British citizens." The video of the deepfake bears a remarkable likeness to Lewis, believable enough to understand why he was so quick to set the record straight and urge his followers to ignore it.

"These people are trying to pervert and destroy my reputation in order to steal money off vulnerable people," he told the BBC.

Meta was quick to take down the ad, according to a spokesperson, but the incident underscores how deepfake technology is quickly advancing.