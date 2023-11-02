informa
Quick Hits

Boeing Confirms Cyberattack, System Compromise

The aerospace giant said it's alerting customers that its parts and distribution systems have been impacted by cyberattack.
Becky Bracken
Editor, Dark Reading
November 02, 2023
Boeing logo on plane
Source: Mark Mercer via Alamy Stock Photo

Just days after LockBit ransomware group claimed it breached the systems of Boeing, the aerospace giant has confirmed its systems were indeed breached.

"We are aware of a cyber incident impacting elements of our parts and distribution business," a Boeing spokesperson said in a statement to Dark Reading. "This issue does not affect flight safety. We are actively investigating the incident and coordinating with law enforcement and regulatory authorities. We are notifying our customers and suppliers."

In a post on its leak site on Oct. 27, LockBit announced it breached Boeing systems and gave the company until Nov. 2 to pay the ransom or have their sensitive files released publicly.

LockBit claimed it was able to access Boeing's systems through a zero-day vulnerability.

