informa
Announcements
Event
Where and When Automation Makes Sense For Enterprise Cybersecurity | August 29 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
Best Practices and Tools for OT and IT Security | August 16 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Endpoint
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Offered Up to the Hacking Masses

Since launching in 2019, the Security Device Research Program has discovered 130 critical vulnerabilities; applications are now open for Apple's 2024 iteration.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 31, 2023
The front of an Apple Store with the Apple logo at the center
Source: Fazon1 via iStock

Apple has designated the iPhone 14 Pro as the target device to be used for research conducted in the 2024 Security Research Device Program. 

Until Oct. 31, security researchers are invited to apply for the 2024 iPhone Security Research Program to assist with iPhone research, work alongside Apple's security teams, and qualify to potentially win Apple Security Bounty Rewards. Each year, the program offers up a fully updated iPhone model to be hacked by participants. This annual Security Research Device can be used for a variety of things, such as running arbitrary code and installing and booting custom kernel caches.

Since the program's launch in 2019, researchers have discovered 130 critical vulnerabilities and awarded more than 100 bug reports, with some bug bounties going as high as $500,000; the median award amount stands at almost $18,000.

Applications will be reviewed at the end of the year and selected participants will be notified in 2024. 

Threat IntelligenceOperationsMobileCareers & PeopleApplication SecurityVulnerability Management
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
5 Ways to Prepare for Google's 90-Day TLS Certificate Expiration
Murali Palanisamy, Chief Solutions Officer, AppViewX
Ransomware Reaches New Heights
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
China Unleashes Flax Typhoon APT to Live Off the Land, Microsoft Warns
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
'Whiffy Recon' Malware Transmits Device Location Every 60 Seconds
Nathan Eddy, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports