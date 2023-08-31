Apple iPhone 14 Pro Offered Up to the Hacking Masses

Apple has designated the iPhone 14 Pro as the target device to be used for research conducted in the 2024 Security Research Device Program.

Until Oct. 31, security researchers are invited to apply for the 2024 iPhone Security Research Program to assist with iPhone research, work alongside Apple's security teams, and qualify to potentially win Apple Security Bounty Rewards. Each year, the program offers up a fully updated iPhone model to be hacked by participants. This annual Security Research Device can be used for a variety of things, such as running arbitrary code and installing and booting custom kernel caches.

Since the program's launch in 2019, researchers have discovered 130 critical vulnerabilities and awarded more than 100 bug reports, with some bug bounties going as high as $500,000; the median award amount stands at almost $18,000.

Applications will be reviewed at the end of the year and selected participants will be notified in 2024.