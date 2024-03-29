Outdated SOHO routers and IoT devices being hijacked by TheMoon to operate an anonymous hacker botnet service called Faceless.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

March 29, 2024

1 Min Read
Full moon against Chilkat Mountains and Lynn Canal in Southeast Alaska
Source: Design Pics Inc via Alamy Stock Photo

After disappearing for several years, TheMoon has returned with a botnet army around 40,000 strong, made up of hijacked small home and office (SOHO) devices and available for hire as a proxy service for cybercriminals looking to obscure their traffic origins.

The cybercrime botnet service, called Faceless, costs less than a dollar per day, according to the researchers at Lumen Technologies' Black Lotus Labs, who are warning about the return of TheMoon after the malware group disappeared in 2019, before reemerging back on the scene in 2023. By the beginning of 2024, TheMoon had amassed bots from across 88 countries to operate its Faceless service.

"We believe these cybercriminals [using Faceless] are using these networks to steal data and information from their victims, including the financial sector," Mark Dehus, senior director of threat intelligence at Lumen Black Lotus Labs, said in a statement. "TheMoon malware is a serious threat not only to the owners of the compromised SOHO devices, but also the victims exploited through this anonymous proxy network."

John Gallagher, vice president of Viakoo Labs at Viakoo, noted that the types of endpoints that TheMoon looks to bring to the dark side are somewhat sitting ducks.

"IoT devices are designed to be 'set it and forget it,' leading to their being favored by threat actors even if they are not end of life (they are likely to be unmanaged and not updated)," he said in an emailed statement. "This is a much bigger issue for enterprises than consumers. The operators of IoT devices are often cost centers, and there's an incentive to not replace equipment unless it isn’t functional anymore. Enterprises offer vast fleets of IoT devices for threat actors to leverage for DDoS and other attack vectors." 

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Red telephone receivers haning upside down from their cords
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Don't Answer the Phone: Inside a Real-Life Vishing AttackDon't Answer the Phone: Inside a Real-Life Vishing Attack
byElizabeth Montalbano, Contributing Writer
Mar 20, 2024
10 Min Read
zero trust networks
Cybersecurity Operations
6 CISO Takeaways From the NSA's Zero-Trust Guidance6 CISO Takeaways From the NSA's Zero-Trust Guidance
byRobert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Mar 15, 2024
5 Min Read
A hand holding a tablet device with a hologram of a digital brain floating above it
Сloud Security
ML Model Repositories: The Next Big Supply Chain Attack TargetML Model Repositories: The Next Big Supply Chain Attack Target
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Mar 18, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events